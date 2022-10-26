Victoria Beckham addresses Spice Girls reunion after Glastonbury rumours

Spice Girls fans will not be pleased with what Victoria Beckham has to say about the possibility of a reunion.

Appearing on Watch What Happens Live this week, the 48-year-old - AKA Posh Spice - confessed she was reluctant to commit to a potential Spice Girls reunion tour amid the swirling rumours of a Glastonbury headline slot.

"I had so much fun being in the Spice Girls," she explained. "But I think now with everything else I've got going on - with my fashion, and my beauty line, four children - I couldn't commit to that."

Asked if the ABBA hologram concert in London - orchestrated by former Spice Girls manager Simon Fuller - is something she would be open to.

"That's a great idea," the British star said. "That is a good idea." The Spice Girls - also consisting of Geri Horner, Mel B, Emma Bunton and Mel C - propelled to worldwide fame, and sold more than 90 million records back in the nineties.

Spice Girls could reunite for Glastonbury

According to Emma Bunton, the mum-of-four would be "up for" joining the Spice Girls for a show at Glastonbury. "Can I be real? No one's asked us," she recently said on Keith Lemon's podcast.

"I read it as well this week saying, 'Oh, we've asked them. We're quite far down.' All of us have been on the phone like… no one's asked us! I think it would be fab [if they asked]. And I have spoken to Victoria about it too. And I think she’d be up for Glasto."

Victoria has previously ruled out a return to the Spice Girls on a number of occasions. In a 2019 interview, she spoke about her decision not to take part in the band's reunion tour that year.

"Saying no requires courage," she told Vogue Germany. "For example, it took me a lot of courage not to go on tour with the Spice Girls again, but to be the one who says, 'You know, I'm not doing it because things feel different now than they used to.' I'd rather concentrate on my family and my company."

