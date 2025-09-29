Christina Haack addresses 'embarrassment' of having '3 failed marriages' in candid statement

Christina Haack is doing some reflecting — and getting brutally honest about her romantic past. The HGTV star has been married three times, first to Tarek El Moussa from 2009 to 2018, with whom she shares daughter Taylor, 15, and son Brayden, ten, then to Ant Anstead from 2018 to 2021, with whom she shares son Hudson, six, and lastly to Josh Hall. Her third marriage ended in 2024 and quickly became messy, with the two taking public jabs at each other on social media. Their public animosity has since quieted down, and now the former Christina on the Coast host is speaking candidly about the growth she is undergoing.

In a lengthy post on Instagram shared over the weekend, Christina first wrote: "I just wanted to thank you all for still being here. This past decade for me has been a whirlwind and, at times, a total circus," before declaring: "In early 2024 I decided it was time to get off the roller coaster."

© Matt Winkelmeyer/GA Christina and Josh were married for almost three years

She confessed: "Since then I've gone through many battles with myself and my ego. Biggest battle has been embarrassment. Embarrassment over allowing myself to be treated certain ways and having 3 failed marriages - Trust me that one hurts and still at times makes me cringe. I've had to forgive myself and trust that things happen for a reason."

"I had to finally look myself in the mirror, do the work (with my amazing life coach) and ultimately decide to take ownership over my choices and most importantly- to forgive myself," Christina further shared, adding: "I am still a work in progress but I can say that one thing has changed, I don't have anxiety. And this came from self awareness within (not from smoking a toad or trying a quick fix)."

"I've had the wind knocked out of me so many times I'm shocked I'm still happy, motivated, and excited about life. But I am. I'll credit this to wanting to change, putting in the work to better understand myself, and only surrounding myself with people who are also happy, motivated and genuinely want me to succeed. That last one is SO important," she emphasized.

© Getty Images The HGTV host and Tarek are good friends now

"I've been tested, humbled, and reminded of what truly matters: my kids (especially communication and them ultimately learning from my mistakes), my inner circle, and NEVER giving up on my dreams!" she went on, and concluded with: "If you're in the tornado, don't give up. I promise if you decide to make a change and stick with it, life can truly be peaceful, FUN and free."

© Instagram Christina's three kids

Fans were then quick to take to the comments section under the post and flood with supportive messages, though first her ex-husband Tarek's wife Heather Rae El Moussa, a friend and co-star of Christina's, wrote: "You go girl!!" as Tarek himself joked: "Let's be real …you're just trying to compete with me to see who can get beat up by life more … it's close hahaha."

© Instagram She is currently in a relationship with Christopher Larocca

Others followed suit with: "Love this !!!! You're amazing," and: "Love your transparency. It's so helpful to so many women and so freeing for you. Have a great week," as well as: "We're all human and sometimes the enemy is disguised as a prince! Life lessons learned and no regrets! You go girl."