Tori Spelling's ex Dean McDermott unearths her eye-watering monthly earnings — and his own debt

Tori Spelling's finances are getting some airtime amid her ongoing divorce from Dean McDermott. In 2023, the actor announced in a since-deleted social media post that he and the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum were going their "separate ways," after 18 years of marriage and welcoming five kids together Liam, 18, Stella, 17, Hattie, 13, Finn, 12, and Beau, eight. Now, as their divorce proceedings remain ongoing, the father-of-five is giving insight into both his ex-wife and his own finances, plus that of his girlfriend's.

In an income and expense declaration submitted on Friday, September 5 and obtained by People, Dean revealed his average expenses and debts, including that he makes around $3,800 per month from his work at his rehabilitation center, Conscious Community & Vanity Recovery. Meanwhile, he said his former wife earns between $3,000 to $75,000 per month, "depending on the job."

Dean, who started acting in the late 1980s, and is best known for his roles in the TV series Due South, Tracker, and as the host of the cooking competition Chopped Canada, also said that he currently makes zero money from acting and producing jobs, which he claims "decreased drastically" in the past year after the 2023 SAG-AFTRA strikes that effectively shut down Hollywood from July to November of that year, and "change in the industry."

Moreover, Dean also revealed that he is $215,700 in debt; three overdue payments on a $200,000 loan with City National Bank, credit card debts of $2,500 to Capital One, $12,000 to Care Credit, plus he owes $1,200 for dental work. He added that his girlfriend Lily Calo, who he lives with, has a monthly income of $600, but does not contribute to their total $3980 monthly expenses.

In November 2023, some months after splitting from Tori, Dean opened up to the Daily Mail about how financial troubles and his own struggles with alcohol and drug addiction left Tori and their family "petrified," and it eventually led to the dissolution of their relationship.

"Taking accountability" for the "pain" he inflicted in the time leading up to their split, he first maintained: "All Tori's ever done to this day is want me to be happy and healthy and I inflicted a lot of damage and pain on that woman," and declared: "I'm taking accountability for that today. And it's the biggest amend that I'm ever going to have to make."

"Alcohol made me feel good enough. I started feeling good enough until it got to a point where it didn't – it ended up in isolation," he then recalled, admitting: "It ended up with me drinking a fifth of tequila every night, seven days a week, and a handful of narcos [prescription medication] by myself with a beautiful family in the other room."

He further shared: "That's what it led to and that's what led to the brokenness and to what happened between me and Tori," adding: "I couldn't do it anymore. I couldn't live that life anymore. I was tired of the anger and the yelling," and that he is "going to be living the rest of my life making amends because I took something that was really beautiful and I just tore it down year after year, day after day."