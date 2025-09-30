Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Ozzy Osbourne's producer opens up about final moments with late star
Ozzy Osbourne's producer Andrew Watt recalled his shock at the Black Sabbath frontman's sudden passing as he opened up about his final meeting with the star

Ozzy Osbourne holding a Grammy Award© WireImage
Maria Sarabi
Maria SarabiJunior Writer
2 minutes ago
Ozzy Osbourne's producer Andrew Watt has revealed that the Black Sabbath frontman's sudden passing still deeply shocks him as he recalled details of their final meeting. The musician's death in July came just weeks after his final performance in Birmingham at the Back to the Beginning concert. In an interview with Rolling Stone, Andrew recalled the "surreal" show and reflected on his relationship with the star. "Everything was normal. And the next day the news was just a giant shock," he shared. Andrew also revealed that he had spent several hours with Ozzy  in his hotel room as they prepared for the event.

"He could see you in your good, your bad, and just in a way that you were – he was witchy like that. He often knew things that were gonna happen before they happened and just had an incredible sense," he added. The producer hailed the final show as "unbeliverable". 

Ozzy Osbourne in black t-shirt posing with Andrew Watt in black shirt at the © Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The 2024 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony streaming on Disney+ at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
Ozzy Osbourne and Andrew Watt in 2024

Andrew continued: "At this current moment, it feels like a dream sequence. The whole last month of his life feels like a dream. I had been in London working on a project, and going to the show and getting to Birmingham was amazing." Andrew produced Ozzy's final two albums – Ordinary Man in 2020 and Patient Number 9 in 2022. 

Ozzy Osbourne in gray blazer sat down© Getty Images for iHeartMedia
The musician passed away in July

The Black Sabbath frontman passed away on July 22 at the age of 76, and was laid to rest on the grounds of his estate in Buckinghamshire, England. The star's family announced Ozzy's death in July with a personal statement that read: "It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning." The statement continued: "He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time."

Ozzy Osbourne and Sharon Osbourne with their arms around each other both wearing black© FilmMagic
Ozzy Osbourne and his wife Sharon Osbourne

The trailer for Ozzy Osbourne's new documentary reveals that his farewell concert was a final gift from his wife, Sharon Osbourne. Titled Ozzy: No Escape From Now, the feature-length film is directed by BAFTA award-winner Tania Alexander and set to be released via Paramount+ on October 7. Produced in collaboration with the Osbourne family, the documentary follows the final years of Ozzy's life leading up to his passing. It explores how the Black Sabbath legend’s struggle with chronic pain impacted his mental health and influenced the music he created during his final chapter.

Along with the feature-length film, BBC's own documentary, Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne: Coming Home will air on Thursday 2 October at 9pm on BBC One.

