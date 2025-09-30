Spice Girls 'deeply saddened' as they mourn loss of close friend

The Spice Girls shared an emotional message on Tuesday following their loss of friend and award-winning choreographer, Paul Roberts. Paul joined the girls for their 2019 tour and has previously worked with the likes of One Direction, Sam Smith, Katy Perry and Sir Paul McCartney.A statement on behalf of the former band made up of Victoria Beckham, Melanie C, Emma Bunton, Geri Halliwell-Horner, and Melanie B, was shared on the official Spice Girls Instagram page. The message read: "@_paul_roberts was an integral part of our 2019 tour. His creativity, passion and joy for life was evident throughout our shows. As well as being incredibly talented, Paul was simply a wonderful person. He radiated happiness and positivity. We were all lucky to know him and share friendships beyond the tour. We are deeply saddened by his passing and are sending love to his husband @thephilgriffin and all of Paul’s family and friends at this very difficult time. We will miss you Paul [red love heart emoji]."

Tributes flood in

News of Paul's death was announced in a post by his partner, Phil Griffin, from his official Instagram page. Phil revealed that Paul died on Saturday evening (27 September) after a "courageous battle with cancer." He wrote: "Paul passed away gently at home, surrounded by his family," the statement said. "His departure, much like his life, was filled with grace."

Stars who knew the world-renowned choreographer replied with messages of condolence. Sam Smith wrote: "This is heartbreaking. My thoughts and heart is with all of Paul’s family and friends at this hard time. Paul was a light in this world. I’ll never forget his kindness and his sparkle. His magic will never leave the people he loved. Paul is Everlasting." Meanwhile, Pixie Lott added: "Sending so much love to you Phil what an amazing, special, talented, one of a kind, glowing man, I treasure our times so so much and am absolutely heartbroken."

Pop singer Sophie Ellis-Bextor wrote: "That is so sad. Paul was so special. So talented, yes, but also warm and sweet and thoughtful and fun. I’m so sorry to hear he’s not here any more. Sending lots of love to all who knew him."

Paul's incredible talent

As previously mentioned, Paul work with One Direction several times, choreographing videos for Steal My Girl, Best Song Ever and Kiss You. He also worked with Harry Styles as a solo artist on Treat People With Kindness music video which won him an MTV VMA for Best choreography in 2021.

Speaking about his time with the boy band, Paul told the BBC in 2021: "It was always really interesting working with One Direction."I knew very early on that there was a magic about them and I could see they had other skill-sets aside from being this very good-looking five-piece, and then four-piece, band. In personal moments you got to see them flourish. They'd mess around doing silly dance moves but I'd think, 'Actually if you wanted to dance really well you sure as hell could do it.''