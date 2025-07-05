Meet Mel B's 'beautiful, honest' husband to be Rory McPhee who knew Spice Girls star for over 20 years before proposing

Mel B is due to marry for the third time as she's set to walk down the aisle with fiancé Rory McPhee, with the historic St Paul's Cathedral serving as the backdrop for their nuptials.

The couple have actually known each other for years, but they didn't start dating until 2018 and four years later, Rory proposed to the star. Beforehand, the 37-year-old had been a hair stylist and worked closely with Scary Spice over the years.

The couple's relationship has gone from strength to strength and Mel has previously described her beloved as "beautiful" and "honest" in an interview with HELLO!.

© Instagram The couple have grown close in recent years

Here's all you need to know about their romance…

Who is Rory?

Rory is a celebrity hairstylist, and reportedly a specialist when it comes to curly hairstyles.

Rory is a professional stylist View post on Instagram

He has worked with fellow stylist Lee Stafford and worked for the brand Redken, part of the L'Oreal Group.

Getting together with Mel

The couple knew each other for years, but they didn't get together until 2018. It's believed that Rory is a "family friend" of Mel's cousin, Christian Cooke, with the pair having gone to school together.

Rory's specialism in curly hair is eventually how the pair got together, with the stylist helping Mel after she cut off curls following her previous relationship. Speaking to US Weekly, the singer said Rory was "nurturing" her hair, simultaneously doing the same to her "belief in love again and trust".

© Instagram Mel credits her fiance with healing her

She told the publication: "He's a very confident man, and that, to me, is a man. He makes me feel so safe."

Mel mirrored these words in an interview with HELLO!, saying: "For the first time in my life, I'm engaged to a beautiful, honest person who makes me feel protected, nurtured and so loved, and I want to savour that."

Proposal

Rory proposed to Mel in the grounds of Cliveden in Berkshire. Speaking exclusively to HELLO! about the moment, the singer shared: "We went for a walk around the grounds with the dogs before dinner and on the way back, Rory suddenly said, 'I'm going to go back to the room and put the fire on'.

"I didn't think anything of it, but I did get this funny feeling in my stomach. Then, as I walked through the door, he got down on one knee."

© Instagram Rory proposed four years after he started dating the singer

"I was so nervous, my lips were trembling," Rory says. "I'd spent ages writing down all these things I wanted to say, but when it came to it, I just babbled."

"Oh no, it was lovely, what you said," Mel responded. "He told me he loved me, that I was his best friend and that he wanted to be with me for the rest of our lives."

© Instagram The couple marry on Saturday

Although some of her fellow Spice Girls won't be at the wedding on Saturday, Mel revealed how they all supported her relationships with the stylist. "They were actually pushing me towards Rory for ages before the two of us became romantic, but I'd say to them, 'It's not like that; he's just a really good friend who makes me feel safe," she told us.