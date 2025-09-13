'Protective' Geri Halliwell-Horner makes emotional family confession

Geri Halliwell-Horner is known for her fiery and dynamic personality, so when it comes to family, including her fellow Spice Girl bandmates, the former pop star confessed she has an incredibly maternal and protective instinct. In a behind-the-scenes moment on Prince Harry's ex-girlfriend Cressida Bonas' podcast, Lessons From Our Mothers, the 53-year-old revealed her maternal instinct is inspired by her sister, Natalie Halliwell-Jennings, who took on the role of "mothering her."

"Sisters at different times take on motherhood with their own sisters," Geri, who is the proud mum of her daughter Bluebell, step-daughter Olivia and son Monty, said. "My older sister has taken on mothering me at certain times. You can't help it. Mothering your friends. Sometimes we stand in for our sisters and our friends." Talking about her Spice Girls bandmates, she continued: "To the other girls, oh my goodness. Emma [Bunton]. She was 18 when she started, and I was 23. I've always felt very protective of her. And even now, you still feel that feeling. For all of them, I do, I feel absolute pride and protection towards them."

It's safe to say the former band members still have an unbreakable bond. Despite Geri, who is married to former Red Bull racing president Christian Horner, and Victoria Beckham missing Mel B's recent wedding in Morocco, in recent years, the group-of-five have been there for each other for their major life milestones. One of the most notable was last year when the girl band reunited in a video captured by David Beckham at his fashion mogul wife Victoria's epic 50th birthday bash.

"I mean come on" wrote the football star alongside a video of the former girlband performing a routine to their hit song Stop. But, while they are still thick as thieves, VB sadly ruled out any possibility of an official reunion anytime soon. Talking to Gwyneth Paltrow on her Goop podcast, she said: "So often people say 'Are you going to go back on tour?' I am not going to go back on tour, on the record. But I loved that time, and I'm so thankful, I love the girls and I'm so appreciative of the fans."

But, ever the fashionista, the mum-of-four did confess one thing she does miss about performing in the band are her iconic catsuits, one in particular that featured in the video for Say You'll Be There. "I don't know if it's the song or the catsuit I love. That was the video that my husband was watching when he said: 'I'm gonna marry the one in the PVC catsuit. It has really lovely memories, that song."