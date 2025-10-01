Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan's baby Palma is so cute in sunset photo: 'my world'

Mark Wright has shared a new family picture with his wife, Michelle Keegan, and their baby daughter, Palma. The former TOWIE star shared a picture of him and Michelle holding baby Palma on the beach while they stare off into the sunset. "Sum up your world in 1 pic…. Here's mine", Mark wrote in the caption. The pair welcomed their daughter back in March, and since then, she's accompanied her parents on a number of lavish holidays and work trips. In an exclusive interview with HELLO!, Mark said: "It's a beautiful place with a lot of meaning, it would be a lovely trip, we love it there."

Mark and Michelle's baby joy

Mark and Michelle welcomed baby Palma back in March and announced the news on Instagram. At the time, the new mother-of-one uploaded a black-and-white photo of her daughter, penning in the caption: "Together we have a new love to share… Our little girl [white love heart emoji]. Palma Elizabeth Wright 06.03.25."

Speaking to Olly Murs on his Heart radio show, Mark spoke about the new, unmatched joy of becoming a dad. He said: "It's the biggest achievement of my life, it's all I think about." He also took time to praise his wife, adding: "Obviously hats go off to my wife, she is an absolute superhuman, a superhero for bringing this baby into the world."

"It makes you realise what our mums did for us and makes me have so much more respect than I already had and what women had to go through." Recalling the moment he held baby Palma in his arms for the first time, he said: "That moment when I held her in my arms, it gets me emotional now thinking about it."

Mark's sister, Jess Wright, also revealed all in an interview with The Sun's Fabulous magazine that they refer to Palma as "little princess". She told the interviewer: "The cousins absolutely adore her. The three boys are so energetic, but they’re so gentle with her. She’s giggling now, it's really sweet. They are a little group, and she’s the little princess, as she's the only girl."