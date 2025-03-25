Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright's baby girl Palma is beyond precious in new photo with grandma

Michelle Keegan's mother Jackie melted hearts on Monday when she shared a new snapshot of her daughter and Mark Wright's baby girl, Palma.

Taking to Instagram, Jackie uploaded a picture of herself sweetly cuddling little Palma who was dressed in a butter yellow cardigan embroidered with 'Palma' in white thread. The tiny tot, who Mark and Michelle welcomed on 6 March, also had on a mocha-hued bandana secured with a bow at the top.

© Getty Images Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan recently welcomed their first child together

In a gushing caption, Jackie wrote: "It's the little cuddles that are the best."

Fans and friends were quick to flood the comments section with touching messages. One wrote: "She's so beautiful. Nana Jackie you must be bursting with love, congratulations," while a second noted: "Gorgeous. Love the knitted cardie. Enjoy every moment," and a third commented: "Awww this is just adorable, hope Michelle is doing well."

TOWIE star Mark and Fool Me Once actress Michelle announced that they'd welcomed their bundle of joy on 12 March via social media. They released a beautiful black-and-white image that showed the happy couple tenderly holding onto Palma's hand.

For the special photoshoot, Palma was dressed in a crochet dress and a matching baby bonnet. In their joint caption, they wrote: "Together we have a new love to share… Our little girl [white heart emoji] Palma Elizabeth Wright, 06.03.25."

Shortly after sharing news of their family expansion, Mark's mother Carol rushed to congratulate the pair on her personal Instagram account. Re-sharing the snapshot, she penned: "We are in love with you beautiful baby girl thank you Michelle and Mark for this wonderful gift X."

Their chosen moniker 'Palma' is thought to be a nod to Palma de Mallorca where the couple own a lavish apartment and spend much of their time together. Elizabeth, meanwhile, is thought to be a tribute to Michellle's great-great-grandmother whose first name was Elizabeth.

During an appearance on Who Do You Think You Are? The Brassic star discovered that her great-great grandmother, Elizabeth Kirwan, was part of the suffragette movement.

© Shutterstock The couple tied the knot in 2015

She also learnt that Elizabeth's daughter's birth had been registered by the famous Suffragette leader, Emmeline Pankhurst. Speaking on the show, Michelle said: "I was speaking to my great aunty Paula, who was telling me about her grandma Elizabeth, and she was telling me about how she was the matriarch of the street and of the community.

"She used to take people in, and everyone saw her as this strong leader of the community."

Mark and Michelle, who tied the knot in 2015, are raising their brood in a stunning Essex mansion which they built from scratch. Their property is hotel-worthy and boasts an impressive spa, a home gym, plush interiors and a massive outdoor swimming pool.