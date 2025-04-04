Michelle Keegan shares new photo of baby Palma with dad Mark Wright

Michelle Keegan and her husband Mark Wright are soaking up every moment of parenthood after welcoming their baby girl, Palma, in March.

The couple particularly seem to be enjoying the quieter moments with their new arrival, after Mark posted a sweet snap that saw him cuddling up to his newborn.

In the photo, Mark was lying down in their bed wearing a beige dressing gown, with their baby splayed across his chest as he lovingly wrapped his arms around her.

Her tiny hand was on his mouth as he bonded with his daughter, just weeks after her birth.

He also added a slew of snaps of their countryside getaway, featuring his smiling wife as well as a sunset bike ride the two embarked on as they adjusted to their new lives with Palma.

"In my Dad era….trip away with my girls," he captioned the photos, evidently loving parenthood.

© Instagram Mark shared that he was in his "dad era"

The 38-year-old recently revealed how he was adjusting to his baby's arrival on his Heart FM radio show, sharing how incredibly tiring it was to constantly get up for Palma throughout the night.

"Don't talk to me about tired right now," he quipped to his co-host, singer Olly Murs.

"Because Palma, my little baby, is making me extremely tired. I turned up this morning and Olly went 'You look shattered.'"

© Instagram The new dad shared photos from their getaway

"You know what, it's your eyes. It is the first time I've seen these little bags in all the years I've known you, just here, and it is a dad thing, it is a parent thing. All of a sudden you get these little bags under your eyes," Olly chimed in.

"Yeah, they say dad bod don't they, they never warn you about dad eyes," Mark joked.

The TOWIE alum couldn't be happier with his new life, despite the constant exhaustion. "It is the best thing ever," he said. "Except when I am trying to wind her after a bottle at 2 am - nightmare."

© Intagram Mark is smitten with baby Palma

He got emotional when describing how deep his love for Palma ran, and how his relationship with Michelle had changed since their daughter's birth.

"It's actually hard to put into words," Mark said on the show. "It's the biggest achievement of my life; it's all I think about. But obviously, hats go off to my wife; she is an absolute superhuman, a superhero for bringing this baby into the world."

He added: "It makes you realise what our mums did for us and makes me have so much more respect than I already had and what women had to go through."

© Instagram The couple welcomed their daughter on March 6

Mark and the Coronation Street actress shared that they were expecting their baby in December last year, much to the delight of their fans. They announced her arrival on March 12 via Instagram with a gorgeous photo of Palma asleep in a crocheted outfit.

"Together we have a new love to share…Our little girl," the couple wrote in the caption. "Palma Elizabeth Wright. 06.03.25."

Her unusual name is thought to come from Michelle and Mark's love of Mallorca, an island off the coast of Spain that the couple frequently visit on holiday. Their baby's moniker is inspired by Mallorca's capital city, Palma; they also used the island as a setting for their pregnancy photoshoot.

For more of Michelle's pregnancy journey, see below...