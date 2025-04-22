Michelle Keegan's baby daughter Palma is precious in new photo with grandmother

Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan are wrapped up in a baby bubble following the arrival of their daughter, Palma.

The couple, who welcomed their baby girl in March, have since been sharing numerous snapshots and tidbits on social media, including a glimpse of their Easter break spent with family.

© Instagram / @michkeegan Mark and Michelle welcomed their first child together in March

Offering fans a sneak peek inside their weekend break, Mark's mother Carol took to her Instagram Stories where she shared a heartwarming snapshot that showed the proud grandmother cradling little Palma in a sunlit restaurant. Although Palma's face was concealed from view, the tot looked adorable dressed in a white babygrow.

© Instagram Carol enjoyed a sweet bonding moment with her granddaughter Palma

Carol, meanwhile, exuded elegance in a cream trouser suit which she paired with a dark long-sleeved top. She had her sandy blonde locks blow-dried to perfection and highlighted her features with a sweep of bronzer and fluttery mascara.

A caption read: "Nanny & Palma," followed by a pink heart emoji.

Loved-up couple Mark and Michelle announced their newborn's arrival on Instagram last month. Sharing their joyous news with the world, the pair shared a beautiful picture of themselves holding their tot's teeny hand, which they captioned: "Together we have a new love to share… Our little girl [white heart emoji] Palma Elizabeth Wright, 06.03.25."

Mark and Michelle's new parenting life

© Instagram The couple have spoken about their daughter's name, revealing how they've always loved the moniker 'Palmer'

Since welcoming their little girl, Heart Radio host Mark has discussed fatherhood, touching on some of their sweetest moments together. During a recent appearance on This Morning, Mark said of his little girl: "She's amazing, she's so good. She's only five weeks old and we get to 11pm and she goes to sleep and won't wake up again until about five, which is incredible."

Meanwhile, during a candid chat with Olly Murs, Mark gushed about his wife Michelle, whom he described as a "superhero".

© Getty Images Mark and Michelle tied the knot in 2015

"It's actually hard to put into words," the father-of-one said on the show. "It's the biggest achievement of my life; it's all I think about. But obviously, hats go off to my wife; she is an absolute superhuman, a superhero for bringing this baby into the world."

He added: "It makes you realise what our mums did for us and makes me have so much more respect than I already had and what women had to go through."

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright's baby joy

Mark and Michelle revealed that they were expecting their first child together back in December last year. They announced their pregnancy on Instagram, opting to upload a sun-drenched image that showed Michelle cradling her blossoming baby bump at the beach in Palma de Mallorca.

Their joint caption read: "2025 is going to be a special one for us…," followed by a white heart and a baby emoji.