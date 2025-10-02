Exclusive: Lisa Snowdon on overcoming the 'rollercoaster' of her 40s - and strict rule at home with fiancé George Smart

Model and TV presenter Lisa Snowdon has opened up about her long-term engagement to her fiancé George Smart, hinting that wedding bells may not be too far off. In an exclusive interview with HELLO!, the former Britain's Next Top Model host, who first dated George 20 years ago when they worked together at MTV and then reconnected in 2014 and got engaged in 2017, says marriage is on the cards for the pair. "I think we will get married, we just don't know what that looks like," Lisa tells us. "We went to a great wedding at the weekend, and it was really stripped back at a registry office, with a little party."

She adds: "The marriage thing always comes up, which is obvious because we have been engaged for a while, but I don't have the answers. I just don't know when or how it looks." Lisa spoke to us for DFS's digital detoxing campaign, which reveals the benefits of reducing screen time and embracing quiet hobbies – something she has found beneficial in her home life with George. A poll of 2,000 adults found 41 per cent look at their mobiles "too much", with 54 per cent doing so for three hours or more every day.

Nineteen per cent of people surveyed feel this is an unfulfilling use of time and 35 per cent have, or are attempting to, reduce screen time or end it completely. The study also found that since reducing screen time, 71 per cent have noticed their mental health improved.

Here, Lisa opens up about her home life, career plans and how reducing her screen time helped her mental health

You're supporting DFS's digital detoxing campaign. Do you find it hard to switch off from your phone? I do. Last year, I got a little bit of burnout and it was definitely associated with the fact I was constantly on my phone. We live in a world where we're always contactable, and I'm a bit guilty - or I was - of going on my phone, checking something and getting sucked into other things. It's amazing that one third of us want to rein in these bad habits. You see people almost walking into lamp posts because they're heads [down] in the phone - we're missing so much of what's going on around us. I certainly noticed that I operate better when I'm more mindful about my screen time. I feel like I get more done, I'm more productive and I'm clearer in my thoughts. I sleep better. It's a no-brainer.

You said you had a burnout last year, what happened? When that sort of thing happens, you feel completely out of control. It's very similar to that perimenopause feeling where you're emotionally out of control and your brain can't focus, and so your mental health gets completely impacted by it. That's how it felt for me. I was doing a lot of editing and filming and posting, shopping online and Googling stuff. You just feel overwhelmed, out of control, unfocused, not present and missing out on everything that's going on around you; that's the sad thing.

How did you overcome this? I think getting back to quieter hobbies and doing old fashioned things together - like if the family come round and you're having dinner, get the board games out, get the jigsaw puzzles out, all of those amazing things we used to do when we were younger, really connecting with the people you love. It's important we remind ourselves that there's more to life than just being on the screens. You miss out on reading great books and having all those lovely moments, even just having a cup of coffee, hanging out on the sofa and reading. It's so good for your nervous system and for your blood pressure, for your whole wellness in general. We all know that we're too addicted to our phones, and that's why so many of us are making this conscious decision to have a digital detox. I think we owe it to the younger generations too. I go out with my nieces and nephews and I'm like, 'Let's not have any phones, because we're wasting time and it's precious having these moments with your family.' George and I have no phones at the dinner table. If we're going to sit on the sofa and watch a film or a series, let's leave the phones out of the room, let's focus on what we're doing, be mindful, be present.

Do you feel having those rules together has benefited your relationship? We have a lot more time together, we enjoy TV shows more. I used to be watching the show, and then I'd see out of the corner of my eye that he'd pick up his phone, and he'd be checking something. Then I get my phone, and you mirror each other's behaviour, and it's unhealthy. It's really benefited us. We sit down at the table, have dinner, and talk.

How do you stop yourself scrolling late at night? I have a no phone rule in the evening. It's at least an hour, usually two. I don't go on my phone, because I know how it's so stimulating and how that will mess with me before bed. No doom scrolling at night. If I do, George is quite good at picking me up on it. I don't keep my phone in the bedroom either.

How do you like to spend your me-time? Me-time is reading, chilling, and being in the garden. I love cooking. I find it so relaxing and therapeutic. Walking in nature, being at the gym. Luckily, I live near the forest, so we go for nice walks. Chatting to neighbours and checking on little Elizabeth who lives up the street, who's in her 90s. That's what is important to me.

You've previously said you've battled weight gain in your menopause. How are you feeling now in your fifties? I feel better now than I did in my 40s. It's unbelievable. I'm 53, and when I first started experiencing my perimenopausal symptoms, I was in my early 40s, so it's been a good 12 years plus. It is a bit of a rollercoaster, but once you can identify what's happening, that's half the battle. For the first six or seven years, I didn't know what was going on, so I couldn't make those changes. Now I not only feel better, I think I look better, and I have no qualms saying that. I'm super happy with the work I've put in. I'm postmenopausal now, so I don't have any periods, which is joyful. I feel so much more in control. I know that I need to train. I go to the gym, I need to drink lots of water, get my sleep, look after myself mentally, do my breath work, write my lists, say no a lot so you're not overstretching yourself - which a lot of women do and have done all their lives. I'm trying to keep my nervous system relaxed and lowering inflammation due to not stressing out too much. It was quite a struggle emotionally and physically, I didn't know what was going on. I'm on HRT, which I know isn't everybody's cup of tea, but it certainly worked for me. I do everything that I can to look after myself. We need to put ourselves at the top of the list, which isn't selfish, it's just self-care, and it enables you to be the best version of yourself.

What are you up to now career-wise? I've got my new autumn winter edit with Bon Marché, and I do the fashion on This Morning, where I help to empower women to feel the best version of themselves out on that catwalk, which I love doing. I also have a podcast that's out on Spotify, You're Not Getting Any Younger.

What are your work ambitions now, something you've never done… I love lifestyle, interiors, travel and food. I'd love to do shows on renovations and interiors, and some more foodie stuff. I've done so much and had quite a long career, so I do feel really appreciative. Who knows what's going around the corner?

