Lisa Snowdon, 53, relies on these 'bright eye' plumping patches for a quick beauty fix

Being a TV presenter, there must be plenty of early mornings and late nights so it's no surprise that Lisa Snowdon's best kept beauty secret is a tub of handy under eye patches.

Sat in the makeup chair under the watchful eye of celebrity make-up artist Tamsin Roberts, Lisa is seen wearing a pair of jelly-like under eye masks. "Today we are most definitely rebuilding," she tells her 486K followers. "I need bright eyes, hydration, fingers crossed."

The This Morning presenter was snapped using the Mii Cosmetics Bright Eyed Firm + Smooth Hydrogel Masks, £24.

The eye masks are designed to hydrate, plump and firm the under eye area while correcting dark circles.

Under eye masks are known for being a quick, does what it says on the tin fix so they're ideal for when you need a shot of hydration, a puffy eye de-puffer or a dark circle corrector.

The This Morning presenter ID's her under eye masks as the Mii Cosmetics Bright Eyed Firm + Smooth Hydrogel Masks, £24 for a tub of 60 and designed to firm, smooth and hydrate the under eye.

Crucially, they are designed to plump the area too, something I personally am in need of as I've definitely lost volume around the under eye area as I've aged.

Infused with skin-enhancing actives, each patch has a 13-peptide complex to smooth fine lines and crow's feet, while the Hyaluronic Acid works to penetrate deeply to plump and hydrate. Other ingredients, including Allantoin and Liquorice Root work together to reduce puffiness and dark circles, brighten dulled areas and even out skin tone. Essentially, if you're looking a little tired, these are said to give you a "well-rested glow".

They also have cooling technology, a dream when you're feeling sluggish or sleepy and will help to instantly wake you - and your face - up. Youthful looking eyes is something we can all get on board with, non?

I love using them before a big event, popping them on in the morning before a wedding or even before doing my makeup for a night out. I've been known to pop on an eye mask in the week too, wearing them post-shower before heading off to work.

Lisa also pointed out that she was using Rodial Soft Focus Glow Drops before applying makeup for a "really lovely, luminating, pearly, subtle, nice dewy base."

Other eye masks celebrities love

Lisa's not the only celebrity to rely on eye patches. Maura Higgins swears by the £18 Grace & Stella Eye Masks, as does Jessica Alba.

Victoria Beckham? She's a 111Skin Celestial Black Diamond Eye Mask fan, along with Margot Robbie and Dua Lipa. And Jennifer Aniston apparently has the Shiseido Uplifting & Firming Express Eye Masks in her beauty cabinet.