Lisa Snowdon hails this 'fantastic' neck serum for tightening saggy skin

I'm well versed in how important it is use a neck cream - I even wrote about the neck firming tool from Amazon that I use - but Lisa Snowdon's latest beauty recommendation stopped me in my tracks. The 53-year-old showed off some quite frankly incredible before and after pictures of her neck on Instagram, having tried a new neck serum. I needed to know more.

As part of an ad campaign with Australian skincare brand Boost Labs, Lisa posted that she has been trialling the brand's bestselling Neck Firming Serum.

© Instagram Lisa Snowdon trials Boost Lab Neck Firming Serum

What I love about Lisa is that she really does try beauty products - this woman puts in the work. As she says in a makeup free video on Instagram: "You know I'm always banging on about the skin on our neck and how it's different from our faces? It's a much drier area, there's really no sebaceous glands so there's no oil being produced so this is the area we notice getting crepey and a little saggy."

Lisa explains that she's going to try the serum, which the brand says sells a bottle every minute, for two weeks, applying it twice a day on cleansed skin as part of the campaign. "It's going to tighten, tone and lift and help with any wrinkles and crepiness on my neck," she adds.

Seven days into using the product, Lisa flashes a before and after snap of herself and quite honestly, the skin on her looks incredible. "I think I can already see a difference, especially in the middle bit there. Definitely firmer, smoother, tighter."

© Instagram Lisa's before and after pictures

After the 14-day trial, Lisa adds an update: "I think this product from Boost Lab is fantastic, a big thumbs up from me. Love it!"

Described by the brand as a product that "lifts and smooths crepe-like, sagging skin", the serum's ingredients are quite simple: Edelweiss extract, Tef Seed Extract and Vegan Collagen Alternative. It's suggested the product is used in the morning, after cleansing and before applying SPF to the neck (super important always) and in the evening, applying after your evening skin cleanse.

I haven't tried the product but plan to - and once I have, I'll let you know if my experience matches Lisa's.

Boost Lab Edelweiss Neck Firming Serum £24.99 at Boost Lab

Boost Lab Neck Firming Serum - what the reviews say

Lisa's word aside, I decided to see what other users of this neck serum are saying. Overall, it's very positive. "I cannot recommend this product enough," writes one. "I am 21 for the 29th time this year and no turkey neck for me. To be honest my skin has never been this good." Many are impressed with how quickly the serum works: " After just 7 days, I'm starting to see results of my sagging skin firming up." "I’m 61 and thought my neck and upper chest area was beyond help but it appears to be much smoother!" another shopper writes.

Some also credit it for tightening saggy skin after weight loss, which can be notoriously hard to tighten. A handful of Boost Lab shoppers have posted before and after pictures, just like Lisa, for you to see how their skin has changed.

More options I rate

There's two neck creams I've found to make a massive difference - this is an area that I'm really conscious of, and at 42, have found the lines to deepen and the skin to sag more than I'd hoped. Firstly, the Prai Beauty Ageless Throat & Decolletage Night Creme, £37, which I've used on and off for years. Only for use at night, it's a thick, decadent feeling cream that smooths my neck lines - in the morning, I often think it looks vastly improved.

The other is a more luxurious buy in the shape of U Beauty's The SCULPT Neck + Décolleté Concentrate. Priced at £128, it has an instant blurring effect on lines and really hydrates the skin.

© Dave Benett/Getty Images for Smi Lisa Snowdon attends the 2025 Smiley Charity Film Awards

Lisa Snowdon's beauty faves

As well as the Boost Lab Neck Serum, Lisa loves to tell fans which other beauty products she swears by. Among them includes the Rodial Dragon's Blood Water Serum - "I'm obsessed"; Gatineu Golden Glow Gradual Tan- "It's so easy to use", and the UKLash Eyelash Serum - "I’m so happy with the growth and condition of my lashes and quite quickly too."