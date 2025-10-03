Full House alum announces shocking split from husband after 28 years of marriage

Actress Lori Loughlin is splitting from her husband of almost 28 years, Mossimo Giannulli. The couple, who tied the knot in 1997, have two daughters together, Olivia Jade and Isabella Rose Giannulli. "They are living apart and taking a break from their marriage. There are no legal proceedings at this time," said Lori’s representative Elizabeth Much. The Full House alum and her estranged husband listed their 11,800-square-foot mansion in Hidden Hills for $16.5 million in February 2025. The couple purchased the home in August 2020 for $9.5 million, after the infamous college admissions scandal involving their daughters in 2019.

The criminal complaint against them accused the couple of paying $500,000 to Rick Singer and Key Worldwide Foundation to falsely assign their daughters Olivia and Isabella to the University of Southern California crew team, even though neither of them had ever participated in the sport.

Lori was convicted for her part in the college admissions scandal, and admitted to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud, while her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud and one count of honest services wire and mail fraud. Both originally pleaded not guilty before eventually deciding to take a plea deal.

Neither Lori or Mossimo have spoken out publicly against the allegations, but it has been widely reported that their children were barely speaking to them in the wake of the case.

Lori was sentenced by a judge in August to two months in prison, and given a $150,000 fine and 150 hours of community service. Her husband, meanwhile, received five months in jail, a $250,000 fine and 250 hours of community service.

On her release from prison, the head of communications of the charity Lori did her community service with, Brad Bessey, said: "Lori Loughlin completed her community service in early February. We are grateful that she's a compassionate person who continues to volunteer with Project Angel Food."

Around 50 people were charged in the scandal, among them Desperate Housewives actress Felicity Huffman. At the time Felicity pled guilty, saying: "I am in full acceptance of my guilt, and with deep regret and shame over what I have done, I accept full responsibility for my actions and will accept the consequences that stem from those actions. I am ashamed of the pain I have caused my daughter, my family, my friends, my colleagues and the educational community. I want to apologise to them and, especially, I want to apologise to the students who work hard every day to get into college, and to their parents who make tremendous sacrifices to support their children and do so honestly."

She pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud, served 11 days in prison in October 2019, and performed 250 hours of community service. Felicity later described the event in an interview saying she felt she had to "give her daughter a chance at a future".