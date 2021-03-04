Lori Loughlin seen for the first time since prison release The Fuller House star served two months at a correctional facility

Lori Loughlin has been pictured for the first time since her release from prison

The Fuller House star, 56, can be seen in images obtained by Page Six doing some volunteer work in Los Angeles.

Dressed casually in a blue 'California' jumper, jeans, cap and face mask, Lori helped hand out bagged meals in partnership with Angel Foods – an organisation that prepares and delivers healthy moods to people impacted by serious illness.

WATCH: Lori Loughlin's daughter Olivia Jade talks college admissions scandal

In a statement released to People, the organisation's head of comminications, Brad Bessey, said: "Lori Loughlin completed her community service in early February. We are grateful that she's a compassionate person who continues to volunteer with Project Angel Food."

Lori was released from prison some two months ago, on 28 December, after serving nearly eight weeks in a federal correctional facility in Dublin, California.

Lori and husband Mossimo pictured at court in August

She was convicted for her part in the college admissions scandal, and in May admitted to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud, while her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud and one count of honest services wire and mail fraud.

As part of a plea deal, Lori was sentenced by a judge in August to two months in prison, a $150,000 fine and 150 hours of community service.

Her husband, meanwhile, received five months in jail, a $250,000 fine and 250 hours of community service.

The Fuller House star with her children, Olivia Jade and Isabella Rose

The criminal complaint against them accused the couple of paying $500,000 to Rick Singer and Key Worldwide Foundation to falsely assign their daughters Olivia Jade Giannulli, 20, and Isabella Rose Giannulli, 21, to the University of Southern California crew team, even though neither of them had ever participated in the sport.

They were charged in 2019 with one count each of conspiracy to commit federal programs bribery in addition to charges of money laundering conspiracy, conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud and honest services mail and wire fraud.

Both originally pleaded not guilty before eventually deciding to take a plea deal.

