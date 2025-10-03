Travis Kelce's Chiefs teammates share big plans for Taylor Swift's new album

It's a big day for Taylor Swift as she has released her new album, The Life of a Showgirl, and not only is she receiving worldwide support from her fans, affectionately known as Swifties, and her fiancé, Travis Kelce, but his Kansas City Chiefs teammates, too. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes shared on Thursday that he and the Chiefs had already made plans to show their "support" for Taylor and her latest musical offering after admitting he was "super excited" to hear the record, as unlike Travis, he didn't get to hear a preview before its release on Friday.

"Oh, yeah, for sure. I'm super excited. I haven't been able to hear the album yet, but I'm super excited to be able to do that," Patrick told radio show 'The Drive' on 96.5FM in Kansas City. Patrick even admitted that the Chiefs will be "blaring" Taylor's new album throughout their Friday practice. "It'll be blaring all through the Chiefs' facility tomorrow. We'll be supporting Taylor, and she's putting in so much hard work to this, and I'm excited to hear the album just like everybody else."

The Life of a Showgirl is set to take us into the mindset of Taylor while she was on her Eras World Tour. "This album is about what was going on behind the scenes in my inner life during this tour, which was so exuberant and electric and vibrant. It just comes from the most infectiously joyful, wild, dramatic place I was in in my life," she told fans during an appearance on the New Heights podcast hosted by Travis and his brother Jason.

Travis is one of very few people to have heard the album several times, telling fans on a later episode of the podcast that he keeps "listening to this album," and that he had been "dancing throughout the house," adding: "I know she mentioned that it's gonna be a lot more pop beats, but it's just still so poetic in her melodies and her references and stuff."

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs will play Taylor's new album during Friday's practice

The Life of a Showgirl sees her back in the studio with pop maestro Max Martin and Shellback, whom she worked with on three albums – Red, 1989, and Reputation – including some of her biggest hits, including "Shake It Off," "Blank Space," "We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together," and "Delicate".

Taylor released The Life of a Showgirl on October 3

© Mert Alas & Marcus Piggott The Life of a Showgirl features songs dedicated to Travis

Taylor's new album features songs dedicated to how easy it was for her to fall in love with Travis, including "Opalite" – Travis' birthstone is opal – which she said is his "favorite" track during an appearance on The Graham Norton Show, which was filmed on Thursday and is due to air on Friday night, hours after the album was released.

Taylor revealed on The Graham Norton Show that Opalite is Travis' favorite song

© Mert Alas & Marcus Piggott Travis has listened to The Life of a Showgirl of repeat

"My dad is very excited about Opalite, and it is Travis's favorite," she said. "Growing opals in a lab is an interesting metaphor for making your own happiness; to rise above the trials and tribulations and be happy you did things on your terms." In the song, Taylor says that she "had a bad habit of missing lovers past" before singing "now the sky is Opalite" in the chorus and adding "Oh my god, never made no one like you before."