Inside Taylor Swift's inner circle, including Travis Kelce, Selena Gomez, and Tree Paine

Happy new Taylor Swiftalbum day to all who celebrate! The Life of a Showgirl, Taylor's 12th studio album, is now in our hands after being released on Friday, October 3 2025 at midnight EST (5am UK time), and we have finally put to rest all speculation. Was "Ruin The Friendship" a dig at Blake Lively? (xxxx). How many songs are about Travis Kelce? (xxx) Just how much of a pop banger was this going to be and was it going to top 1989 as her best pop album? (Still to be determined).

One thing is for sure though, very few people had listened to the complete album before release, with reports alleging only six people had heard all 12 tracks in order: Taylor, her two collaborators Max Martin and Shellback, the studio engineer, publicist Tree Paine, and fiancé Travis. Taylor's need for secrecy is well known, as she has a close relationship with her fans and wants to make sure any release can be as fulfilling and meaningful for them as possible.

It's also well documented that her level of fame has also seen her close ranks in recent years with her inner circle changing and now looking very different to the 2014 heyday of the "Bad Blood" girl squad. There are a few key names that still remain, however, including her beloved mother and father, Andrea and Scott Swift, and her younger brother Austin.

Selena Gomez, whom Taylor met when they were both teenagers dating a Jonas brother, has never wavered from best friend status with Taylor giving a tearjerker of a speech at Selena's wedding to Benny Blanco on September 27, 2025. Neither has Abigail Anderson, Taylor's best friend from high school, for who the song "Fifteen" was written for and about, and who continues to be a steady presence in Taylor's life.

The band Haim, Gigi Hadid, and Cara Delevingne are also all close friends who are still with the singer after all these years. Keep reading for the full inner circle…

© Getty Images for ACM Andrea and Scott Swift Taylor has an incredibly close relationship with her mom and dad, who have their daughter since she was an early tweenager, moving the family from Pennsylvania to Nashville, Tennessee, so Taylor could pursue her dreams of being a country music star. In recent years they followed Taylor on her global Eras Tour, cheering her on from the VIP tents, with Scott handing out guitar picks and Andrea involved in helping to choose the lucky fan who would receive the "22" hat. Taylor wrote the 2008 song "The Best Day" about her family and her mom specifically, with lyrics including: "I have an excellent father, his strength is making me stronger / God smiles on my little brother, inside and out, he's better than I am / I grew up in a pretty house and I had space to run / And I had the best days with you."

Travis Kelce In summer 2023 Taylor Swift was connected with NFL star Travis Kelce, and two years on, the pair are now engaged to be married, and there's an argument to be made that he is the biggest Swiftie of us all. The Kansas City Chiefs player attended Taylor's Arrowhead Stadium show in July 2023 and later revealed on his New Heights podcast that he wanted to meet her and gift her a friendship bracelet that had his number on it. He didn't realize how tight security would be, and then moped about it on the podcast – which led to several mutual friends linking the two together. The rest, as they say, is history.



© Taylor Swift "This all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell," Taylor told Time magazine in December 2023. "When you say a relationship is public, that means I’m going to see him do what he loves, we’re showing up for each other, other people are there and we don’t care,” she said. "The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you’re seeing someone. And we’re just proud of each other." Taylor announced the news of TS12 on his podcast, and he was clearly overjoyed and hyping her up, sharing on a later episode that he keeps "listening to this album," and that he had been "dancing throughout the house". "I know she mentioned that it’s gonna be a lot more pop beats, but it’s just still so poetic in her melodies and her references and stuff," he added.

© Kevin Winter/BMA2015 Austin Swift Taylor's younger brother works for 13 Management, Taylor's management company, in production and licensing. He is also an actor, and helped to produce her Disney+ documentary Folklore: The Long Pond Sessions, as well as the music video for "I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor's Version)." The pair were close growing up, and remain so today; "My dad, my mom, and my brother come up with some of the best ideas in my career. I always joke that we're a small family business," she told TIME Magazine in 2023. In 2020 for National Siblings Day, Taylor shared a funny snap of the two together at her birthday party, writing: "My brother @austinkingsleyswift is one of my best pals, and I’m really proud of him because he’s in a film that came out today called We Summon The Darkness (which he also co-produced). Photo by Gigi. My facial expression by 3 glasses of wine." Austin and his girlfriend, model Sydney Ness, have also spent time with Taylor and Travis, attending NFL games with the singer.



© Getty Images Selena Gomez Selena and Taylor's friendship has remained a quiet and steady presence for almost 20 years; they met in 2008 when Taylor was dating Joe Jonas and Selena was dating Nick Jonas. The romances didn't last but the friendship the two women formed did, with Taylor playing a major role in Selena's wedding to Benny Blanco in 2025. Reports from insiders at the special day in Santa Barbara revealed Taylor was one of several guests who gave a speech, and that she spoke about how their friendship had helped each other whenever they were left broken-hearted, and thanked Benny for making the Only Murders in the Building actress happier than she'd ever seen her.

Abigail Anderson To Swifties, Abigail will always be the "red-head" who sat next to Taylor in their freshman year of high school and went on to become her best friend. Over 20 years later, the pair remain incredibly close, with Taylor giving a "hilarious" maid of honor speech at Abigail's 2017 wedding to her first husband. Abigail lives in Nashvile, but has become close to many of Taylor's other friends, especially Gigi Hadid and attended several Eras Tour shows. It's clear she has also become close with Travis and approves of their romance, sharing the engagement post on her own Stories and adding the words: "This [heart emoji]." The song "Fifteen" is about Abigail and their friendship.

