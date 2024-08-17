How Travis Kelce subtly supported Taylor Swift as she breaks records at Wembley Stadium

Does Travis Kelce know something we don't know? Taylor Swift may be in the middle of performing a run of eight sold-out shows at Wembley Stadium in London, but boyfriend Travis appeared to be in his Reputation era 4,300 miles away in Kansas City, possibly hinting at the release of Reputation (Taylor's Version).

The NFL star is playing his first preseason game of the 2025/2025 season with the Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday August 17, and as he arrived at Arrowhead Stadium he was showing his support, wearing black shirts with a red trim and a black tee with white trim.

Black and white are the color scheme for the 2017 album, while it is black and red on the tour.

In 2017, on August 18 Taylor deleted her entire social media presence, and three days later, on August 21, returned to announce what would be her sixth album, Reputation.

It is thought by fans that Taylor may announce the release date of Reputation (Taylor's Version) during this final string of five dates, potentially August 20, to tie in with the 2017 narrative.

© Gareth Cattermole/TAS24 Taylor performs during the Reputation era on the tour

Much of the album was recorded in Los Angeles but written in London, where she spent months in privacy falling in love with now ex-boyfriend Joe Alwyn, whom much of the album is thought to be about.

Reputation is the sixth Taylor Swift album owned by first Big Machine Records and now Shamrock Recordings, who bought them from Ithaca Holdings; Shamrock is connected to the Walt Disney Group, as it was founded by Walt Disney's nephew Roy.

© Big Machine Records Reputation was released in 2017

She decided to re-record her first six albums to own the full masters rights, and each new album release has seen Taylor's Version hit the top of the charts. She only has two left to release, Reputation and her debut album Taylor Swift.

Taylor began dating Travis in summer 2023 and they are still going strong, recently celebrating their one-year anniversary. Travis' teammate Patrick Mahomes however recently revealed that Taylor has been changing the tight end – in ways that Patrick has long failed.

© Patrick Smith Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates with Taylor Swift after the AFC Championship Game

"I've been trying to get him to grow his hair out and all of a sudden Taylor gets him to do it," Patrick told SiriusXM NFL Radio. But while Taylor might prefer Travis' longer hair length, she was also a fan of his shorter 'do, according to his barber, Patrick Regan.

He told Fox News in February: "Taylor loves the haircut. She has watched me cut his hair a bunch of times and always compliments it after."

© Getty Images Taylor is joined on stage by Travis (R), during The Eras Tour

Taylor has attended several of the Chiefs games last season, including the 2024 Super Bowl and Travis has been just as supportive of his girlfriend, even appearing on stage during her first run of Wembley dates in June.

The football star participated in Taylor's "I Can Do It With a Broken Heart" transition performance, appearing in a suit and top hat and helping her off the ground after she pretended to faint.

"I was up there with three professionals. You can do no wrong with Taylor on stage. [I kept telling myself], 'Do not drop the baby. Hold onto the baby,'" he said on an episode of his New Heights podcast.

