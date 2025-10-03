Amal Clooney exudes Hollywood glamour at London red carpet with husband George

Amal Clooney was a vision in a chocolate-brown gown on Friday, October 3 as she joined husband George Clooney at the Clooney Foundation For Justice's The Albies. Held at The Natural History Museum in London, England, the pair walked the carpet arm in arm, with Amal glowing ahead of the special ceremony that will see the organization honor Gambian women’s and girls’ rights activist Fatou Baldeh; Guatemalan journalist Jose Rubén Zamora; celebrated American newspaper editor Marty Baron of Spotlight fame; and global women and girls champion Melinda French Gates. Ford Foundation president Darren Walker will receive The Albies’ lifetime achievement award for his decades of service to philanthropic and advocacy causes all over the world.

Amal's dress featured ruched detailing to highlight the waist and an elegant off-the-shoulder strap. She wore her luxurious brunette locks in loose waves and paired the look with a stunning bracelet and earrings to bring some sparkle to the outfit. She held a gold clutch and chocolate brown mesh heels.

"At The Albies, the sacrifices and courageous commitments to justice and human rights take center stage," Amal and George said after the announcement of the honorees. "This is a celebration of the individuals whose lives and careers have come to embody those values that form the cornerstone of our foundation’s global work."

The Clooney Foundation for Justice wages justice by providing free legal aid in defense of free speech and women’s rights in over 40 countries. Its work has led to dozens of journalists being set free and thousands of women receiving free legal support to defend their rights.

© Mike Marsland/WireImage Amal at the 2025 Albies in London

© Mike Marsland/WireImage Amal wore a stunning chocolate-brown gown