Barack Obama booed as he steps out alone without Michelle Obama at Donald Trump's inauguration

Barack Obama attended Donald Trump's inauguration alone on Monday January 20, and wasn't met with the warmest of responses.
The former POTUS stepped out to boos from the crowds as he arrived to watch Trump become the 47th President of the United States.
Barack wasn't the only one who received a negative response from onlookers either, as Hilary and Bill Clinton were also met with boos - which can be viewed in the video below.
George W. Bush and his wife Laura, however, were met with a warm response from the general public.
It had already been announced that Barack would attend the inauguration without his wife, who had confirmed her absence last week.
The former FLOTUS was also absent from Jimmy Carter's funeral earlier in January, which was down to a scheduling conflict.
While the Obamas haven't always seen eye to eye with Donald Trump, Barack was pictured looking friendly with the soon-to-be 47th President at Jimmy Carter's funeral.
Trump later told NBC News: "I said, 'Boy, they look like two people that like each other.' And we probably do. We have a little different philosophies, right? But we probably do [like each other]. I don't know. We just got along. But I got along with just about everybody."
Michelle didn't give a reason behind her absence from the inauguration, but did take to social media on Monday morning to show her support for another big event being marked on the same day - Martin Luther King Day.
She shared a picture which had an image of Reverend Martin Luther King Jr. and a quote alongside it that read: "The time is always right to do what is right."
She then wrote alongside it: "Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy of service always inspires me. This #MLKDay, I hope you’ll join me and @WhenWeAllVote in honoring Dr. King’s life and legacy by getting involved in your community.
"Whether you’re mentoring students at your local school or volunteering for a cause that matters to you, it all helps make a difference. Tell me how you’re giving back today in the comments."
It's been a busy time for Michelle, who celebrated her 61st birthday on January 17. Her husband Barack made sure to mark the special day on social media, posting a picture of the pair holding hands at a table together.
He wrote alongside it: "Happy birthday to the love of my life, @MichelleObama. You fill every room with warmth, wisdom, humor, and grace – and you look good doing it," the father-of-two shared on Instagram alongside an image of the two of them holding hands across a dinner table.
"I’m so lucky to be able to take on life’s adventures with you. Love you!" he concluded. Michelle commented on the post with a simple: "Love you, honey!"