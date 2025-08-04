Barack and Michelle Obama's marriage in pictures

Barack and Michelle Obama have had quite the year, from dealing with divorce rumors to celebrating each other on social media.

The power couple, who tied the knot in 1992 and welcomed daughters Malia and Sasha together, have proven that their marriage is unbreakable after they weathered speculation about a potential divorce.

Join HELLO! as we look back on their well-documented year, and how they survived rumors about their marriage to emerge stronger than ever.

© Getty Images Rumor mill The rumors began in January when Barack attended former President Jimmy Carter's funeral alone, with Michelle's absence sparking backlash. She broke her silence on her choice to step back from public duties on her IMO podcast in April, explaining: "People couldn't believe that I was saying no for any other reason, they had to assume that my marriage was falling apart." "It took everything in my power to not do the thing that was perceived as right, but do the things that was right for me, that was a hard thing for me to do," she continued. The mother of two added that she is practising the "art of saying no".

© Getty Images Going solo Barack also attended Donald Trump's inauguration alone, while other key figures, such as Hillary Clinton and Kamala Harris, brought their spouses. Michelle opted out of the event, giving fuel to divorce speculation. "One of the major decisions I made this year was to stay put and not attend funerals and inaugurations and all the things that I'm supposed to attend," she explained to the Wild Card podcast months later. "Whatever the backlash was, I had to sit in it and own it. But I didn't regret it, you know? It's my life now, and I can say that, now."

© Instagram Loving words Amid speculation surrounding their marriage, Barack posted a touching birthday tribute to the former First Lady via social media. "Happy birthday to the love of my life, @MichelleObama. You fill every room with warmth, wisdom, humor, and grace – and you look good doing it. I'm so lucky to be able to take on life's adventures with you. Love you!" he shared.

© Instagram Valentine's Day Michelle shared a sweet message to her husband on Valentine's Day, taking to Instagram to post a selfie of the pair. "If there's one person I can always count on, it's you, @BarackObama. You're my rock. Always have been. Always will be. Happy Valentine's Day, honey!" she wrote. She later shared on the Wild Card podcast that they have enjoyed spending time together privately, rather than going on public dates. "The fact that people don't see me going out on a date with my husband sparks rumors of the end of our marriage," she lamented. "It's like, 'Okay, so we don't Instagram every minute of our lives.' We are 60. We're 60, y'all. You just are not gonna know what we're doing every minute of the day."

© Instagram Tight-knit On Mother's Day, Barack wrote a sweet message for his wife, alongside a black-and-white photo of Michelle and his two daughters embracing. "Happy Mother's Day to all the amazing moms and mother-figures! @MichelleObama, the girls and I are so lucky to have you in our lives. We love you," he shared.

© Instagram Michelle's tribute The 61-year-old returned the favor for Father's Day, sharing a touching tribute to her husband. "I love looking back at photos like this of when our girls were younger," she wrote. "@BarackObama has always been there for us no matter what — even when it felt like the weight of the world was on his shoulders." "We've always been so grateful. To Barack and all the dads and father-figures celebrating today, Happy Father's Day!" she finished.

© Instagram Better together Barack joined Michelle on her IMO podcast alongside her brother, Craig Robinson, and it was clear to anyone listening in that the couple were as in love as ever. "There hasn't been one moment in our marriage where I thought about quitting on my man. And we've had some really hard times, and we have had a lot of fun times, a lot of adventures, and I have become a better person because of the man I'm married to." "Don't make me cry now," Barack interjected.

© Instagram Birthday love Michelle shared a behind-the-scenes photo from Barack's appearance on her podcast for his 64th birthday on August 4. "Happy birthday to my love, my best friend, my everything! @BarackObama, even after all these years, you're still the coolest guy I know," she wrote, alongside the snap of the pair hugging each other.

