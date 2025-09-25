Barack Obama's 6-word response on status of marriage to Michelle Obama

Barack Obama and his wife, Michelle, are very open about the ups and downs in their marriage. After revealing in April that he was trying to "dig" himself "out of [a] hole" with Michelle following his two terms in the Oval Office, he reiterated his statement during an appearance at the O2 Arena in London on Wednesday during a conversation with historian David Olusoga. After admitting once again that he was "digging" himself "out of the hole", he shared an insight into how their marriage is faring today. "Now I'm at about level ground," he told the audience, according to the Daily Mail.

In April, Obama addressed students at Hamilton College, and during a discussion with the college's President Steven Tepper, he admitted he owed his wife "fun things" following their time in the White House. "I was in a deep deficit with my wife, so I have been trying to dig myself out of that hole by doing occasionally fun things," he said.

Michelle has admitted in the past that their time in the White House put a strain on their marriage, revealing she "couldn't stand" her husband for a decade. "People think I'm being catty by saying this – it's like, there were 10 years where I couldn't stand my husband," she told Revolt TV. "

Barack and Michelle met in June 1989, when the former joined the law firm Sidley Austin. Michelle, then Michelle Robinson, was his senior advisor for his first three months and declined his initial offers to date. But she soon agreed, and their first date was a trip to the ice cream parlor Baskin-Robbins.

© Instagram Barack said he is 'back on level ground' with Michelle

"I kissed her, and it tasted like chocolate. We clicked right away…by the end of the date, it was over…I was sold," Barack told O Magazine. The building now has a plaque outside commemorating the moment "President Barack Obama first kissed Michelle Obama".

© AFP via Getty Images Barack and Michelle are open about the ups and downs in their marriage

They married in 1992 and have since welcomed two daughters; on July 4, 1998, Michelle gave birth to Malia Ann Obama, and welcomed Natasha Obama, who goes by Sasha, on June 10, 2001. In February, the couple put on a united front after reuniting for Valentine's Day after spending some time apart.

© Getty Images Barack and Michelle married in 1992

The former president and first lady posed for a beautiful photo that saw them bathed in sunlight as they looked happy and relaxed in each other's company. The stunning image was shared on Barack's Instagram, alongside a heartfelt message for his wife of 32 years in honor of Valentine's Day. "Thirty-two years together and you still take my breath away. Happy Valentine's Day, @MichelleObama!" he sweetly penned.

© Instagram Barack and Michelle share two daughters, Malia (L) and Sasha

Michelle shared the same photo on her Instagram account and captioned it: "If there's one person I can always count on, it's you, @BarackObama. You're my rock. Always have been. Always will be. Happy Valentine's Day, honey!"