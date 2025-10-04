Robert Mitchum’s lookalike son James dies aged 84

James Robin Spence Mitchum, the eldest son of legendary screen icon Robert Mitchum has died at the age of 84. James starred alongside his father in the 1958 moonshine drama Thunder Road and also appeared in around three dozen films and TV shows during his career. The 84-year-old died on September 20 at his ranch home in Skull Valley, Arizona, after a long illness, a family spokesperson confirmed. The actor starred in war films including The Victors, which also starred George Peppard, Albert Finney and George Hamilton; In Harm’s Way, with John Wayne and Kirk Douglas; and Ambush Bay, which also starred Hugh O’Brian and Mickey Rooney.

James Mitchum was born on May 8, 1941, in Los Angeles, California, the eldest son of Robert and his wife Dorothy. James' mother wanted to keep him out of show business as long as possible, but he made his screen debut at just eight years old with an uncredited role in Western Heritage in 1948. In his teens, he was cast as his father Robert’s younger brother, Robin Doolin, in Thunder Road, his first credited film role.

James played a car mechanic in the movie, which was about Southern whiskey runners pitted against federal agents and organized crime.

© Getty Images James 'Jim' Mitchum pictured in 1962

Throughout the 1960s and 1970s, Mitchum appeared in a wide range of movies, including The Beat Generation, The Victors and Moonrunners, the film that later inspired The Dukes of Hazzard.

He also appeared in a number of European productions, especially action and war films where his rugged looks and resemblance to his father served him well. Though he never quite reached the same level of stardom, James became known as a reliable character actor with a steady career spanning decades.

© Getty Images Robert and Jim Mitchum from the film 'Home From The Hill', 1960.

In 1967, James married the late actress Wende Wagner, and the couple lived in the hills above Malibu. The pair had a son, Will, in 1969, before their marriage ended in 1978.

While living in Santa Barbara as the co-founder of a publishing company, James married second wife Vivian Ferrand The couple moved to Paradise Valley, Arizona, where he managed his parents’ quarter horse ranch, overseeing the breeding and racing operations. They had two children together before divorcing in 1995.

© Getty Images Robert Mitchum at home with his sons Christopher and James circa 1946.

In later years, James stepped away from the Hollywood spotlight and lived a quieter, more private life. Unlike his famous father, who remained a larger-than-life figure until his passing in 1997, James preferred to live a low-profile existence. He occasionally appeared at film-related events and retrospectives celebrating his father’s legacy, but largely avoided the public eye.

© Getty Images Robert Mitchum and his sons, James and Christopher, shirtless doing pushups in the garden 1951.

Despite his low profile, James remained a respected member of Hollywood’s extended family, remembered both for his work and for carrying forward the Mitchum name in film. His career spanned more than three decades, leaving behind a body of work that showcased his own talents while honoring his family’s cinematic heritage.

His life will be celebrated privately by the family.