A timeline of Jimmy Kimmel and Matt Damon's 'feud' — how real is it?
The Jimmy Kimmel Live! host and Matt have been publicly sparring for two decades, including several gags, surprise TV appearances, and even Sarah Silverman

Jimmy Kimmel and Matt Damon at the World Premiere of "AIR" held at the Regency Village Theatre on March 27, 2023 in Los Angeles, California© Getty Images
Ahad Sanwari
2 minutes ago
Matt Damon made his pilgrimage once again to Jimmy Kimmel Live! to rip on the late night host soon after his return to the airwaves. Jimmy Kimmel and his popular show were "yanked" from the air suddenly following his comments about Charlie Kirk, and after a wave of backlash and discourse, it eventually returned, bigger and better than ever. Jimmy's comeback monologue alone proved to be a ratings smash. And nearly two weeks after returning, at the end of his annual week of shows in Brooklyn, his nemesis was back too.

On the October 3 episode of his show, Jimmy, 57, was heckled by someone dressed as Frankie Focus, a neon green furry monster who is seen as a mascot for the phone ban in New York City schools. However, when the mascot began heckling the host, he realized who was in the costume, even calling Matt, 54, after he took off his mask a "hot green sewer Labubu."

"I wore this costume because this is the last chance to get on the show," the Oppenheimer star joked, referencing his brief cancellation and the comments against him courtesy of President Donald Trump as well. "I know we've had our differences over the years, but I wanted to be here tonight for your last show ever."

Read on for a full timeline of their public "feud," how it all began, the other celebrities they've gotten into the fray, and how real any of it even is…

JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE: AFTER THE ACADEMY AWARDSÂ¨ - "Jimmy Kimmel Live: After the Academy Awards" will be broadcast LIVE from the El Capitan Entertainment Center in Hollywood on SUNDAY, MARCH 7, immediately following late local news JIMMY KIMMWL, MATT DAMON© Getty Images

2005: "Apologies to Matt Damon"

It all began in 2005, during a December episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, when the host ended his episode with: "Apologies to Matt Damon, but we ran out of time," as a joke, despite the actor not being scheduled to appear on the show. A year later, Matt finally did make an appearance, with Jimmy making a lengthy introduction before quickly cutting him off and ending the show. Matt walked off hurling a flurry of insults, all pre-planned but convincing enough that many viewers believed it to be true.

JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE - "Jimmy Kimmel Live" airs every weeknight at 11:35 p.m. EST and features a diverse lineup of guests that includes celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians and human-interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band. The guests for Thursday, June 1 included Sarah Silverman ("Sarah Silverman: A Speck of Dust"), NBA Chicago Bulls star Jimmy Butler and musical guest Post Malone. SARAH SILVERMAN, JIMMY KIMMEL© Getty Images

2007: "I'm [Expletive] Matt Damon"

In 2007, when the Air actor returned to the show, he instead sent over comedian Sarah Silverman, who had been dating Jimmy at the time. She then played a video titled "I'm [Expletive] Matt Damon," joking that the two had a sexual relationship. The video went viral, even winning a Creative Arts Emmy. Jimmy responded with his own video, "I'm [Expletive] Ben Affleck," with Matt's best friend Ben Affleck, even bringing in celebrities like Harrison Ford, Don Cheadle, Robin Williams, Brad Pitt, and many more.

JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE -On Thursday January 24th, Oscar winner Matt Damon exacted his revenge following a decade of torture by hijacking Kimmel's late night show and renaming it "Jimmy Kimmel Sucks." Damon showed Kimmel how it's done by packing his one-evening-only late night turn with comedy and a cavalcade of A-list stars. Damon replaced Kimmel's longtime sidekick Guillermo with legendary actor Andy Garcia, his best childhood friend and bandleader Cleto with multi-Grammy winner Sheryl Crow, and packed his couch with such Hollywood notables as Nicole Kidman, Gary Oldman, Amy Adams, Reese Witherspoon and Demi Moore. Plus special guest appearances by comedians Robin Williams and Sarah Silverman. Even Ben Affleck stopped by to participate in the big night, though his allegiance was torn between childhood friend Damon and former paramour Kimmel. "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" airs weeknights at 11:35/10:35c on Walt Disney Television NICOLE KIDMAN, MATT DAMON, JIMMY KIMMEL© Getty Images

2015: Couple's Counseling

Their feud continued well into the 2010s, with the Good Will Hunting actor continuing to make appearances on the show and get short-changed by Jimmy (such as being given a tiny chair compared to his The Monuments Men co-stars) while also turning the tables on occasion (having Matt host a 2013 episode while Jimmy was gagged and bound to a chair behind him).

During a 2015 appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the pair jokingly took a couple's counseling session to hash out their differences and "resolve their issues," although to no avail. Jimmy even ended the episode as usual with "Apologies to Matt Damon, but we ran out of time."

JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE: AFTER THE OSCARS - The 11th annual "Jimmy Kimmel Live: After The Oscars" special airs live on Oscar Sunday, February 28, after the late local news EST/CST and at 10pm PST on Walt Disney Television. JIMMY KIMMEL, MATT DAMON© Getty Images

2017-2024: The Oscars

The running gags continued as far as the Academy Awards, especially in 2017, 2023, and 2024, which were the years Jimmy hosted. The first time, he mentioned during his press cycle that he strongly did not want Matt to win Best Picture as a producer for Manchester By the Sea, and when Matt and Ben appeared as presenters for Best Original Screenplay, he introduced him as Ben's "guest."

In 2023, he simply noted being "thrilled" that the actor won't attend, adding: "I hope he never gets nominated again." And in 2024, when his character in Oppenheimer made an appearance, he called him a "poor, incredibly hideous, disgusting, ugly man" and ended the show with a segment of Messi the dog urinating on Matt's star on the Walk of Fame.

Matt Damon dressed as Frankie Focus on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" poses for the audience© ABC/Jimmy Kimmel Live!

2025: "Wanted to say goodbye"

Things came back up again on October 3, 2025's show of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, when the audience began cheering for Matt once he took off his costume, and Jimmy told the crowd: "Stop cheering for him. This is breaking and entering — again. You've done this before." Matt explained he was there because he "just wanted to say goodbye."

When the host explained that his suspension was only temporary, Matt quipped: "But the president canceled you, which I was a big fan of by the way," adding: "When he said you had like zero ratings and no talent, I was like, 'I've been saying that for years!'"

Matt Damon and Jimmy Kimmel attend The Los Angeles Dodgers Game - World Series - Boston Red Sox v Los Angeles Dodgers - Game Five at Dodger Stadium on October 28, 2018 in Los Angeles, California© Getty Images

Are they really rivals?

It is showbiz, after all, and while Jimmy and Matt never really speak highly of each other (much), they've made it clear that they have deep love and respect for each other as friends. In 2013, Matt attended Jimmy's wedding to Molly McNearney, and that same year, Jimmy officiated Matt and his wife Luciana Barroso's 10-year anniversary vow renewal.

In 2023, Jimmy mentioned that during the WGA strikes, Ben and Matt had reached out to him and offered to pay his staff two weeks' worth of pay out of their own pockets, with the host dubbing them "good people" although he revealed that he had turned them down because it was "not their responsibility."

