Hollywood stars who found love with 'normal' non-celebrities

It was an unremarkable day in Music City when 18-year-old Dolly Parton met Carl Thomas Dean at the laundromat. Unlike the global singer, he is more of a man of solitude who has stayed out of the limelight.

''I'd come to Nashville with dirty clothes. I was in such a hurry to get here – and after I'd put my clothes in the machine, I started walkin' down the street, just lookin' at my new home, and this guy hollered at me, and I waved. Bein' from the country, I spoke to everybody. And he came over and, well, it was Carl, my husband.'' she told New York Times magazine.

Dolly's meteoric rise soon put pay to the 'normal' start to their relationship but it didn’t put off Carl, as 57 years of marriage prove. ''He's always been my biggest fan behind the scenes,'' Dolly told reporters at the premiere of her Netflix series, Dolly Parton's Heartstrings. But anyway, he’d never come dragging around. I'd rather bring somebody else with me, you know? He's never jealous of that either.''

In the early days, Dolly did take Carl to an event but he decided that the life of glitz was not for him. ''He went to one thing with me early on, when we first married, to a BMI Song of the Year (event), and he came out of there taking off his tuxedo, his tie and all that and said, 'Don't ever ask me to go to another one of these damn things because I ain't going.' I never asked him and he never did,'' she recounted on the podcast What Would Dolly Do?

There can't be many better tales of opposites attracting!