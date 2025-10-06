Lana Del Ray makes ultra rare appearance with husband Jeremy Dufrene

Lana Del Rey stepped into the spotlight with husband Jeremy Dufrene in a rare joint appearance that turned heads. The couple were seen arriving hand-in-hand, as they made their way through a bustling crowd of admirers at the Valentino show during Paris Fashion Week. Lana looked ethereal in a vintage-inspired, mauve-hued gown featuring delicate spaghetti straps, soft draping, and dramatic fur-trimmed off-the-shoulder sleeves.

The gown, cinched with an elegant bow at the waist, flowed effortlessly as she walked. She accessorized with a floral embroidered handbag and subtle gold jewelry, and her signature brunette waves were pinned back on one side with ornate gold clips for a touch of retro elegance. Her natural makeup look and soft smile added to the timeless charm.

© Regina Voronina / BACKGRID Lana Del Rey makes rare appearance with husband

Jeremy kept things casually polished in a navy utility-style jacket with statement brass buttons, layered over a beige shirt and paired with matching trousers. A baseball cap and gold necklace gave his look a relaxed, down-to-earth edge that perfectly complemented Lana’s romantic ensemble.

© Regina Voronina / BACKGRID Lana Del Rey captivates the spotlight with her graceful entrance at the Valentino fashion show

Fans were thrilled to see the couple together, especially as the "Summertime Sadness" singer tends to keep her personal life fiercely private.

Back in August, Lana opened up about her special marriage in a rare interview with W magazine. "'Like many people who work with large, dangerous beasts, Jeremy has a calm, strong presence," she revealed.

© Lana Del Rey Lana Del Rey poses with now-husband Jeffrey in 2019

"When we met, I realized pretty immediately that I loved him, but that it might get difficult because of what I was bringing to the table."

But Jeremy showed he was resilient: "I work with alligators - I have tough skin," he told her. "You be you - and I'll just love you more,"' he assured her.

Lana said: "Jeremy is the most impactful person in my life. He's quiet in public, but around me he talks all the time."

© FilmMagic Lana Del Rey attends the Variety Hitmakers Brunch

At Variety’s Hitmakers Brunch, Lana spoke about how producer Jack Antonoff had inspired her to connect with her husband.

"Most of all, I’m grateful for him for his example that he gave me in his marriage to Margaret," the singer said. "I saw the way he looked at her when he met her, and he’s a big reason why I waited so long to get married and why I met my amazing husband."

"I really feel like there’s kind of a singer’s curse around meeting an honest partner who has no skin in the game, no dog in the race," she said.

" And it’s super nerve-racking to have to hold onto an innocent perception of how things could go when you’re in an industry where maybe your values or your morals don’t quite match up with what’s going on."

She added: "Especially when people think that you probably don’t have any morals or values."

The "Video Games" singer obtained a marriage licence three days before she walked down the aisle to the alligator tour guide. Their courtship has been relatively private, although they appeared to meet first in 2019.

When a TikTok video alleged that "Lana's new beau… recently separated from his wife," Lana appeared to shut down any rumors of their relationship as she responded "No," which many took to mean they weren't together. But it's now clear Lana and Jeremy are happily married.