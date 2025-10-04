Harper Beckham's message to mum Victoria Beckham following PFW show

A-list matriarch Victoria Beckham set Paris Fashion Week on fire when she launched her Spring/ Summer 2026 collection on Friday and, like every year, the mum-of-four was surrounded by nearest and dearest for her big moment. While sadly, her eldest son, Brookyln, didn't attend the fashion mogul's big day amid an ongoing family 'feud', that didn't stop her other children, Harper, 14, Cruz, 20, and Romeo, 23, from showering her with support.

"Well done @victoriabeckham. I am so proud of you, words cannot even describe what a beautiful show xx," wrote Harper on her newly launched Instagram account. The mini-fashionista has always been so inspired by her entrepreneurial mum, previously confessing her dream is to follow in her footsteps and "create an amazing brand when I'm older," while attending a beauty event in New York.

© Instagram Victoria's daughter Harper shared a sweet message to her mother

Cruz and Romeo were also quick to show support for VB's incredible milestone. "So proud of you mum," Cruz wrote, alongside a video of the show. Meanwhile, Romeo showed his appreciation by posting a video of the show to his Stories. VB had her own kind words for her support system, who, including former Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour, and Cruz's girlfriend Jackie Apostel, featured in a photograph alongside the words: "I love you all so much... I couldn’t do it without you! Xx".

Beckham takeover

Cruz used his fashion to make a statement, wearing a white T-shirt emblazoned with the date 24.10.25

It's safe to say that the Beckhams certainly dominate when they step out in the French capital for Paris Fashion Week, and this year was no exception. On Friday morning, Cruz stepped out with a cryptic message for fans, his plain white T-shirt emblazoned with the date 24.10.25. Cruz is ever the budding musician with a passion for bass guitar and singing, so it's likely the date could be hinting at a music drop.

The youngest Beckham brother has recently been teasing on social media that he could be taking a big step into the music industry, posting photos of studio sessions, as well as clips of him singing, which are also lovingly shared by his supportive parents and siblings. His adoring girlfriend, Jackie, a songwriter herself.

Harper and David's sweet moment

© Getty Harper Beckham was pretty in pink

If you are a fan of the Beckhams, then you will know that PFW often comes with a string of adorable father-daughter moments between David and Harper. One of the most adorable this year was when the football star was captured protecting his daughter from the rain by holding an umbrella over her head to prevent her from getting rained on. Harper looked beautiful, wearing a bespoke baby pink gown from her mother's collection, which she paired with black sandal-style heels.