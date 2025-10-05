Nicole Kidman makes first outing 4 days after filing for divorce from Keith Urban — what she said

Nicole Kidman is keeping her head held high. Over the weekend, the Big Little Lies actress made her first major public appearance since filing for divorce from her husband Keith Urban, one day after news of their separation broke. A day after the filing, their daughter Sunday Rose, a budding model, had made her Dior runway debut, modeling Jonathan Anderson's debut collection. In addition to Sunday, 16, the Oscar winner and the country music star, who tied the knot in 2006, are also parents to daughter Faith Margaret, 14, and they are all based in Nashville, Tennessee.

On Saturday, October 4, four days after filing for divorce, Nicole stepped out in Dallas for amfAR inaugural Dallas in the Texas city, during which Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan was presented with the Award of Inspiration by Nicole herself. The special night was headlined by Diana Ross and held at the home of Kathleen and Scott Kirby.

© WireImage Nicole did not appear to stop for red carpet photos

In videos of the night, one of them shared by People, Nicole says in a speech: "I think what Taylor recognizes, as we all do, is that we are all more alike than we are different, and that we are better when we look out for each other, and that of course is why we're here tonight. What better way to support, to elevate our common humanity than to help fund bold and innovative research."

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Keith Urban changes lyrics onstage that were inspired by Nicole Kidman

Per amfAR, previous Inspiration Award honorees include Richard Gere, Ava DuVernay, Dionne Warwick, Martha Stewart, Glenn Close, Katy Perry, Lee Daniels, and Julia Roberts. All proceeds from the gala benefit amfAR's 40-year mission to end the HIV/AIDS epidemic.

The shocking split

Nicole and Keith tied the knot in June 2006 after first meeting in 2005, and though neither party has commented on news of their split, HELLO! can confirm that the former couple has indeed separated. Several reports claimed that the idea to separate came from Keith, 57, who'd been living separately from Nicole, 58, since earlier this summer. The pair had several conflicting work commitments keeping them apart this summer, between Keith's worldwide tour in support of his album, High, and Nicole's various projects such as Practical Magic 2 and the newest season of Big Little Lies.

© Getty Taylor with his wife Nicole Muirbrook at amfAR

Court documents obtained by People reveal that they have already landed on a parenting plan for their two daughters — Nicole also shares daughter Bella, 32, and Connor, 30, with ex-husband Tom Cruise — which sees Nicole becoming the primary residential parent of the girls; she will get 306 days with her daughters while Keith will get 59 days with them.

© Launchmetrics The actress' daughter modeled for Dior one day after her parents' divorce filing

Moreover, the outlet reports neither party will receive monthly child support, but rather they will operate according to an "other" agreement they worked out in which Keith has "already prepaid all child support obligations."

© Getty Images Keith and Nicole at the Academy of Country Music Awards in May

Nicole signed the documents on September 6 while Keith signed them on August 29, three weeks before news of their split broke. They have also agreed to not speak badly of each other or other members of their family of the other parent, and will "encourage each child to continue to love the other parent and be comfortable in both families," and, they are both also required to attend a parenting seminar within 60 days of the divorce filing, so by the end of November.