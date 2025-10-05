Report: Wimbledon star Jack Draper linked to famous new love interest

Wimbledon star Jack Draper has been linked to a model and influencer he reportedly met on Raya. The tennis champ and model, 23, is said to have matched with Kyle Walker's ex, Lauryn Goodman 34, on celebrity dating app Raya. According to a report in The Sun, the two were spotted on a coffee date in Wandsworth but neither have officially confirmed the romance. It comes a year after her legal dispute with Manchester City footballer, Kyle Walker over the two children he fathered with her.

Who is Jack Draper?

Born in London, Jack Draper, 23, is an up-and-coming tennis star who's currently hailed as Britain's top male tennis player. Off the tennis court, Jack is signed to a top modelling agency and was even recently named a global brand ambassador for luxury British fashion house Burberry. He also nabbed a front-row seat at the labels' recent London Fashion Week show. He's been featured in Tatler where he spoke candidly about balancing his career with his personal life, confirming that he was single at the time because his busy travel schedule makes it "tough to sustain any form of relationship."

Who is Lauryn Goodman?

Lauryn Goodman is the older sister of Ex on the Beach and Celebrity Big Brother star, Chloe Goodman. She made headlines after it was revealed that she and Manchester City footballer, Kyle Walker, welcomed a baby together while Kyle was on a break with his long-term girlfriend, Annie Kilner, in 2019. Then, in 2023, Lauryn welcomed another baby, this time a girl. She eventually revealed the father to be Kyle Walker.

Following this, Annie said she was splitting from her husband, whom she had been with for 13 years, sharing: "Sadly, after many years of marriage and three wonderful children together, I have decided to take some time away from Kyle. I do not wish to comment on the position any further. For now, I ask that the privacy of myself and my 3 young children be respected during this difficult time."

WATCH: Inside the love lives of England's top players

© Ricky Vigil M Lauryn is the mother of two of Kyle Walker's children

Back in January last year, Kyle issued a public apology to his wife, who was pregnant with their fourth child at the time, in an interview with The Sun. He said: "What I've done is horrible and I take full responsibility. I made idiot choices and idiot decisions. I can't begin to think or imagine what Annie is going through. I've tried to ask her but there's pain and hurt."