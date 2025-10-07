Russell Crowe's rarely-seen son bares striking resemblance to famous dad with super long hair

Back in the early Noughties, Russell Crowe embraced his natural curls with a longer hairstyle – and now, it seems his son, Charles Spencer Crowe, is bringing the look back. The 21-year-old was photographed enjoying a stroll in Double Bay, Sydney on Friday. Charles layered a navy tailored blazer over a matching button-up shirt and donned a casual pair of blue jeans. The laid-back look was styled with brown boots and a coordinating brown satchel bag. Charles’s long locks, boasting shades of blonde and ginger, were worn loose, complemented by a full beard.

Russel married his ex-wife Danielle Spencer in 2003 and the former couple welcomed two sons – Charles and Tennyson. Despite separating in 2012, with their divorce finalized in 2018, Russel and Danielle have continued to amicably co-parent their sons. During a 2016 interview with the Daily Mail, the actor revealed that following his separation from Danielle, the pair decided to have their sons live with their mom in Australia. "Our main focus is on our children so they feel safe and secure," he shared, explaining that they have a "family holiday together about once a year".

© Media-Mode / SplashNews.com Charles Spencer Crowe showed off his long locks

At the time, Russell added that if it were up to him, he would "talk about my kids all day long ... But it does impact their privacy and it does make them a point of conversation at school". However, the star has previously shared that he did not want Charles to follow in his footsteps, admitting that acting is about dealing with "massive amounts of rejection", so it’s "not really the sort of thing you’d want him to pursue".

© NBCUniversal via Getty Images Russell Crowe with long hair in 2008

The actor previously gushed over fatherhood during a chat on the TODAY Show in 2007. "Parenthood is one of the most special things that’s ever come up in my life," he said. Russell is now dating 33-year-old Britney Theriot, a former American actress. While the pair reportedly first met in 2013 on the set of Broken City, their relationship didn't begin to take steam until 2020, and they made their red carpet debut in 2022.

Charles's outing comes as his father gears up for the release of his new film, Nuremberg, on November 7 via Sony Pictures Classics. Written and directed by James Vanderbilt, the movie chronicles the events leading up to the Nuremberg trials and also features Michael Shannon and Leo Woodall in key supporting roles. "It was the fastest I’d said yes to anything," James told Variety. "I thought it was such a fascinating way into a story like this and an exploration of what is the nature of evil."