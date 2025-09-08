Russell Crowe's private sons feature in latest photos from ex Danielle Spencer

Russell Crowe and Danielle Spencer may have gotten divorced nearly seven years ago, but when it comes to their kids, they remain as close as ever. In honor of Father's Day in Australia and New Zealand on Sunday, September 7, the Oscar-winning actor's ex-wife posted a tender tribute to her own father, popular Australian singer-songwriter and TV star Don Spencer, and her ex-husband Russell, including many rarely-seen family photos that also featured their two sons.

The actor, 61, and the Australian musician, 56, tied the knot in 2003. They first became involved in an on-again, off-again relationship starting in 1989, before reconnecting in 2001 following Russell's brief romance with Meg Ryan. They welcomed their son Charles, now 21, in December 2003, and their second son Tennyson, now 19, in July 2006. They separated in 2012 and ultimately divorced in 2018.

© Instagram Danielle Spencer shared a Father's Day tribute to her dad Don Spencer and ex-husband Russell Crowe

Danielle took to her Instagram page with her tribute to her father, now 88, and her ex, including many photos of Russell with Charles and Tennyson as young boys, blonde and blue-eyed twins of their parents. "HAPPY FATHER'S DAY to my beautiful dad, Don! I love, love, love you," she penned.

"Happy Father's Day to the father of my boys, @russellcrowe! And wishing all the dads out there a wonderful day. Sending love to those who are missing their dads today," she concluded, even receiving a sweet comment in response from her father, who wrote: "Thank you sweetheart for the lovely words…I am the luckiest father in the world!" While not much is known about Charles and Tennyson, they do remain close with both parents.

Both parties have since moved on from the split, with Danielle in a relationship with author and artist Adam Long since 2016. Russell is now dating 33-year-old Britney Theriot, a former American actress. While the pair reportedly first met in 2013 on the set of Broken City, their relationship didn't begin to take steam until 2020, and they made their red carpet debut in 2022.

© Instagram She included several photos of Russell with their sons Charles and Tennyson

While reports suggest the two are engaged, neither of them have confirmed as such as of writing. Their latest public appearance happened to be on Father's Day as well, with the pair attending the red carpet premiere of Russell's latest project, Nuremberg, at the Toronto International Film Festival, joining his co-stars Rami Malek and Leo Woodall, and earning the star some of his best reviews in his years.

© Getty Images The pair were married from 2003 until 2018, and both have since moved on

The harrowing drama immediately received critical acclaim and a four-minute long standing ovation at the festival. Writer-director James Vanderbilt spoke with The Hollywood Reporter about the entire team's excitement about bringing the drama to Toronto after spending years in production. "It's incredibly exciting. I think it's a miracle any movie gets made," he shared.

© Getty Images The actor was joined by his girlfriend Britney Theriot at the "Nuremberg" TIFF premiere

"I think it's an absolute miracle this movie got made, because it is a thriller. It is a movie where we tried to get a lot of scope, we tried to get a lot of excitement. But it is people in rooms talking, which is a kind of movie I love. I'm just so excited for people to see it. It's the culmination of years of hard work, not just for me, but for this incredible cast and crew, and we really poured our hearts into it."