Kelly Clarkson delights fans as she makes major announcement

Singer and TV host Kelly Clarkson is returning to Las Vegas for her residency shows in November 2025, with additional dates in July and August 2026. Fans have expressed excitement and support for her return after she postponed dates in August 2025 due to the death of her ex-husband. She also recently returned to host The Kelly Clarkson Show following time off for that personal event. Kelly revealed that she’s headed back to Las Vegas to finish her residency for this year on a social media post. "VEGAS! We’re back in one month, who’s joining us?" she wrote in the caption.

Friday, November 7, is one of four dates Kelly has in her Kelly Clarkson: Studio Sessions The Las Vegas Residency for the rest of 2025. The 43-year-old is set to play the weekend of November 7 and 8, as well as the following weekend of November 14 and 15. The rest of her Las Vegas residency is scheduled for July and August 2026, when her children will be on school holidays and her talk show is on hiatus.

Fans flooded the singer’s post with delighted comments. "I can’t wait!!!! We are blessed to see your first show coming back," wrote one fan. Another added, "See you all 4 shows!" A third fan added: "Welcome back QUEEN! Praying for a spectacular return! We’ve been rooting for you."

© Getty Kelly Clarkson with Margot Robbie and Colin Farrell on the season seven premiere of the Kelly Clarkson Show

On Monday, September 29, the "Since U Been Gone" singer returned to her talk show for its season premiere, the first time she is back on the air since the death of her ex-husband Brandon Blackstock.

© Getty Kelly performing on her show

She and the late talent manager, who passed away aged 48 after a multi-year battle with melanoma, a form of skin cancer, were married from 2013 to 2022, and had two children together, daughter River, 11, and son Remy, nine.

© Getty Images Brandon Blackstock and Kelly attend the 25th Annual Critics' Choice Awards

Though she did not address the recent loss of her ex-husband and the grief and hardship that came with it, she did share: "We have seen a lot in the past six years, and sometimes the world can be very heavy, but I have always said my favorite part of doing this job, and I stand by it, is finding the light and shining it on people who are really trying to make a difference, and just trying to make the world a better place."

© Variety via Getty Images Kelly and children Remington Alexander Blackstock and River Rose Blackstock

"Sounds cheesy but it's real, [it] makes you feel good," before emphasizing: "That's exactly what we're going to be doing this week and all season, y'all."

When Brandon passed away, Kelly issued a statement to explain why she was postponing shows as part of her Las Vegas residency, saying "While I normally keep my personal life private, this past year, my children's father has been ill and at this moment, I need to be fully present for them."