Kelly Clarkson wowed viewers during the second episode of the new season of The Voice on Tuesday – and it's not hard to see why.

The Whole Lotta Woman hitmaker looked gorgeous wearing a flirty ruffled mini dress by Bronx and Banco.

MORE: Kelly Clarkson rocks sparkling gown as she celebrates special news with fans

Her frock featured a bold mixed print, plunging V-neck, shoulder pads, and long puffed sleeves with snap cuffs. Kelly added a thick black belt to cinch in her waist, black sheer tights, and pointed-toe black patent boots.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kelly Clarkson upstaged by son Remington in hilarious video

Her fans were blown away by her appearance, with one commenting: "Kelly, you are looking like a whole meal. Beautiful!" A second said: "I love your dress and your hair. You look beautiful in that color."

A third added: "I love your dress!" While a fourth wrote: "Love your voice, your style, your talk show. Just everything."

Others were distracted by her "Blake Talk", which saw her complaining to the camera about how fellow coach Blake Shelton has accused her of "knowing nothing about country music".

MORE: Kelly Clarkson's $5.4m breakup megamansion is heaven on earth for her kids

MORE: Fans have same reaction to Kelly Clarkson taking over Ellen DeGeneres

Kelly looked gorgeous in her bold printed dress

Sharing a clip on Instagram, Kelly said: "So this season Blake has decided to like really lean in hard on me about how I know nothing about country music. I'm close to just being done fighting about it.

"You don't own it! I am allowed to love and appreciate and grow up on by the way. I grew up three hours south of Blake Shelton – south! So, I'm like more southern. I grew up with trucks and tailgates and doing cookouts and countryfest."

She added: "I also grew up doing other things, liking other genres of music, I did not limit myself as an individual at a young age – I love all kinds of music!

Kelly shared her rant about Blake on Instagram

"But I grew up on Reba and Patti and all those ladies, and men, Travis, Alan, Randy, George, Garth – I'm telling you right now, like, I know country music. I'm never going to win the fight if he's like, 'I know country music better than you'".

Fans rallied around Kelly, with one responding: "Let's see, you had a hit duet with Reba, Jason Aldean, and did your own song with Vince Gill. I'd say you got good Country Credentials."

Another added: "Lol Blake is missing Adam [Levine]! You're his new person to pick on! You look great btw!"

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.