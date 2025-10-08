Hollywood icon stuns fans as he's spotted riding the subway like a local

Oscar-winning actor Tom Hanks gave some New Yorkers a big surprise this week when he was spotted riding the subway. The Forrest Gump star, 69, proved to be one of Hollywood’s most down-to-earth stars as he used public transportation to get around the city. Although the actor donned a face mask and cap, he was recognised by a few eagle-eyed fans who took the opportunity to snap the star. Tom looked like a typical New Yorker, pictured standing on the subway in a khaki jacket layered over a dark gray sweater, black pants and a green Yankees baseball cap, in pics shared on the Daily Mail.

Despite his laid-back demeanour, Tom has been invited to some of the most prestigious events in the world, including a meeting with the late Queen of England, which he attended with wife Rita Wilson. Speaking exclusively to HELLO! at the premiere of Too Much, Lena Dunham's upcoming Netflix rom-com, the loved-up pair shared the details of the best date they've ever had in London.

When asked the question, "Where is the best date you've ever had in London?", Tom responded: "The Jubilee!" Rita doubled down, adding: "That was incredible," to which her husband joked: "That rates as a date!"

© WireImage Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson attend the SNL50: The Homecoming Concert

She gushed over memories of seeing Elton John, Sir Paul McCartney, Grace Jones and Tom Jones, while the Big star joked the couple were "wondering why they were there," though very happy to be invited.

The couple celebrated their 37th wedding anniversary in April 2025, and Tom shared a selfie to commemorate the occasion. Tom and Rita first met on the set of Bosom Buddies back in 1981, and were reunited four years later on the 1985 film Volunteers, where they quickly hit it off and soon enough began to fall in love.

© Getty Images Rita and Tom at Too Much screening

In their story, Tom told GQ: "Rita and I just looked at each other and – kaboing – that was that. I asked Rita if it was the real thing for her, and it just couldn't be denied."

© Getty Images Tom and Rita with sons Truman Hanks and Chet Hanks

The pair welcomed two sons together, Chet and Truman, and Rita became a doting stepmother to Colin and E.A., the Cast Away star's children from his first marriage to Samantha Lewes. Samanth was a troubled woman who died from lung cancer in 2002 at age 49.

© Getty Images Tom Hanks in the 1995 film Apollo 13

E.A., now 43, explores the mysteries of her mother’s past In her book, The 10: A Memoir of Family And The Open Road. It’s a story of her six-month road trip on Interstate 10, from L.A. to Palatka, Florida, where her mom’s family had once lived, to learn more about her mother, who loved Shakespeare and poetry and had a haunted past.