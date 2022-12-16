Meet Tom Hanks' famous son Truman – who stars alongside him in new film Truman is the youngest son of the Forrest Gump star

Tom Hanks will soon be back on our screens with A Man Called Otto, where he will star alongside his youngest son, Truman. But just who is the youngest of Tom's children?

DISCOVER: 30 greatest TV shows of 2022: a countdown

Truman was born in 1995, to Tom and his second wife, Rita Wilson. His older brother is Chet Hanks, while he also has two older half-siblings, Colin and Elizabeth who Tom shares with his ex-wife, Samantha Lewes. Like older sibling Colin, Truman has entered into the acting world, but beforehand he was known for behind-the-scenes work.

WATCH: Tom Hanks overcome with emotion at Golden Globes ceremony

Loading the player...

The 26-year-old has worked as a lighting assistant for major films including the Marvel hit Black Widow and the recent remake of West Side Story.

DISCOVER: 5 Stanley Tucci movies that are a must-watch

READ: 5 Stephen Graham dramas that are a must-watch

Speaking about Truman's involvement in the film, Tom explained on The Graham Norton Show: "Truman plays my character's younger self, but he's not the actor in the family – he's an artist and is going to be a cinematographer.

"We talked about it a lot and it was all his choice, but I said to him, 'No matter what your last name is, you are going to have to hit the marks.' Not everyone is cut out for that, but he did a magnificent job and I thought he was extraordinary."

Truman is the youngest son of Tom

He added: "It's still to be discovered if he's caught the acting bug – we will see where he wants to go with it. I've always said to the kids, 'It's great work if you can get it but you've got to make it stick. But his passion is shaping the shot rather than being in the shot."

Fans loved the post, as one said: "Wife material," alongside a flame emoji, and a second commented: "That behind! Showing off what you got."

Truman keeps his personal life out of the spotlight, foregoing social media accounts, so it is uncertain whether the aspiring cinematographer has a partner or not.

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter and get the heads-up on the shows and films everyone’s talking about.