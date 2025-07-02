Audrey McGraw confirms relationship status with Manuel Garcia-Rulfo in new photos

Audrey McGraw, 23, confirmed her relationship with The Lincoln Lawyer star Manuel Garcia-Roulfo, 44, in an Instagram post shared to her 144k followers. The country singer is on tour with Brandi Carlile in Europe. While there was speculation that Manuel would stay home in California or be on the promo tour for Jurassic World Rebirth, he joined her on the trip.

In a post captioned: "Forest bathing in beautiful Ekebergparken before the show tonight," Audrey and Manuel posed in front of a dual mirror, with Manuel kissing Audrey on her cheek. Audrey shared the photo to her story with a heart on fire emoji.

Fans were excited about the post. One commented: "Beautiful pictures," while another said: "So pretty."

© Instagram @audreymcgraw Audrey and Manuel kissing

While this is her first photo with Manuel in quite some time, the two have been together for years.

Audrey and Manuel are incredibly private, but they support each other's budding careers. Manuel's stars in the new film Jurassic World Rebirth and Audrey showed support for her boyfriend by commenting heart eyes to his Instagram post and sharing a trailer to her Instagram story.

The couple very rarely post photos together and haven't shared how they met. But, in late 2022, Manual starred in A Man Called Otto alongside Tom Hanks. Tom and his wife Rita Wilson are close friends with Audrey's parents, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill.

© Redferns Audrey performing in London on

Rita recently commented on Tim's Instagram post celebrating his new collaboration with Barbra Streisand: "So awesome!!!!!!"

A year after A Man Called Otto premiered, Audrey shared photos of an unidentifiable man to her Instagram. Then, in March 2024, Audrey posted a black and white photo of her smiling at a man that looks like Manuel with the caption: "found Gatsby."

Fans loved the photo. "Audrey y Manuel! A match made in heaven," one commented.

© Instagram Audrey and Manuel have a 21 year age difference

Audrey's exciting summer

Audrey is following in her parent's footsteps. She's on her first major tour with Brandi, who is an 11 time Grammy winner.

Last week Tim shared a photo to his Instagram of Audrey performing at Royal Albert Hall. He captioned the post: "Our little @audreymcgraw on stage at Royal Albert Hall for opening night of @brandicarlile tour!! Pure magic watching our baby girl up there!"

Audrey has two sisters, Gracie, 28, and Maggie, 26.

"We've raised three strong, independent, strong-minded young women," Tim told PEOPLE in 2021. "And what I'm most grateful for is just how normal our kids are and how grounded they are and how much they respect themselves and other people."

© Instagram Tim and Faith in Copenhagen

Tim was supposed to be on tour this summer as well, but due to a recent back injury, he had to call it off. Instead of performing, he is traveling in Europe with Faith and watching Audrey shine. In a recent Instagram post, Tim shared a photo of him and his wife while he leaned on a cane.

He captioned the post: "Hangin with my baby in Copenhagen to see @audreymcgraw on tour with the fabulous @brandicarlile."

Audrey is supported by two great guys.