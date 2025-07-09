Meet Tom Hanks' 3 siblings, including his famous brothers

We all know A-list actor Tom Hanks, however, did you know that he has three siblings, including a sister and two brothers?

The movie star grew up in Northern California alongside Sandra Hanks, 74, Jim Hanks, 64, and Larry Hanks, 72. Find out more about his siblings.

Jim Hanks, 64

Believe it or not, but Jim served as Tom's body double in the hit movie Forrest Gump. In fact, he is actually the one who performed the notorious run in the film.

© Getty Images Tom Hanks' brother Jim Hanks played his body double in Forrest Gump

He also provided the voice of Sheriff Woody for various Toy Story merchandise items such as video games and dolls. Jim would often crack jokes about what it was like being Tom's brother while he was performing his stand-up sets.

Jim performed in the comedic film Buford's Beach Bunnies in 1993, and he auditioned with the fake name of Jim Matthews, so that he could be certain he got the role on his own, without his famous family name.

He went on to create his own production company called Feet First Films, through which he made short films, movies and TV shows.

© Paramount Pictures Tom Hanks is mostly known for his role in Forrest Gump

Larry Hanks, 72

Larry has been an entomology professor at the University of Illinois since 1996. He teaches students everything about insect ecology, chemical ecology, and overall insect behavior.

In 2000, the accomplished scholar was honored with the Entomological Society of America's National Recognition Award in Urban Entomology. Growing up, Tom used to take his tape recorder so that he would create new reports.

© Bei/Shutterstock Tom used to borrow Larry's recorder and pretend he was a news reporter

Larry recalled to the Washington Post in 1984: "They were pretty awful. I [found] it later. You know, like he would announce urgently that an earthquake was coming, ‘Leave the city immediately,’ that type of thing. I still have the tapes — it's great bribing material, probably, that'd come in handy someday."

Sandra Hanks, 74

Sandra has been in a plethora of different industries over the years including overseeing a rock band, being a radio show host, and bartending.The writer went on to create her blog Paradise Preoccupied, which features stories on entertainment, news, politics and human-interest stories.

Sanda also published The Guide to U.S. Infant Adoption, and Papaya…and Other Seeds, which includes short stories. She lived in England for some time with her ex-husband, and they even opened a cafe in Seychelles. They share two adopted children, and the adventure seeker resides in Italy with the children as a single mother.

© Getty Images Tom grew up in North California with his siblings

The siblings' parents Amos Mefford Hanks, who was an itinerant cook, and Janet Marylyn Frager, who was a hospital worker, separated when Tom was only five and the children lived in different homes.

Jim lived with their mother, who was Portuguese, meanwhile, the other three lived with their father, whose roots were in England.