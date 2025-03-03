The Running Point star Chet Hanks is the son of Hollywood royalty

As the son of one of the world's most popular actors, Chet is well-accustomed to the world of celebrity. Speaking candidly about the ups and downs of fame, Chet called it a "double-edged sword" while addressing fans in a YouTube video.

"I'm very blessed. I got to do a lot of cool [expletive] that a lot of people don't get the opportunity to do. I got to travel the world, stay in nice hotels, fly in private planes," he began. Noting that he "wouldn't change [his] situation for anything", Chet added that fame can be "very destructive" and "complicated".

"On top of fame already being toxic, I wasn't even famous, I was just the son of somebody famous, so I hadn't even done anything to deserve any sort of recognition," he continued. Chet, who remains close to both of his parents, admitted that while his dad was "beloved", people would make false assumptions about him, which "created a lot of contempt for me."