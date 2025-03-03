The Running Point star Chet Hanks is the son of Hollywood royalty

Chet Hanks is the son of Hollywood royalty. A standout star in Netflix's Running Point, the actor has inherited his love of performing from his famous parents – Academy Award winner Tom Hanks and his singer-songwriter wife, Rita Wilson. Here, we explore their close bond and family life…
A complicated childhood in the spotlight
As the son of one of the world's most popular actors, Chet is well-accustomed to the world of celebrity. Speaking candidly about the ups and downs of fame, Chet called it a "double-edged sword" while addressing fans in a YouTube video.
"I'm very blessed. I got to do a lot of cool [expletive] that a lot of people don't get the opportunity to do. I got to travel the world, stay in nice hotels, fly in private planes," he began. Noting that he "wouldn't change [his] situation for anything", Chet added that fame can be "very destructive" and "complicated".
"On top of fame already being toxic, I wasn't even famous, I was just the son of somebody famous, so I hadn't even done anything to deserve any sort of recognition," he continued. Chet, who remains close to both of his parents, admitted that while his dad was "beloved", people would make false assumptions about him, which "created a lot of contempt for me."
Feeling grateful for his parents
Chet, 34, has spoken openly about his sobriety journey after struggling with substance abuse and addiction. Following his decision to enter rehab, the actor and rapper has been sober for the past three years and has publicly thanked Tom and Rita.
"They couldn't be more supportive," he told ET Online. "Every step of the way… They've always been there for me and I'm really lucky."
Life as grandparents
Tom and Rita are proud grandparents to Chet's daughter, Michaiah, who was born in April 2016. The Running Point star shares Michaiah with his ex-girlfriend, Tiffany Miles, and has credited the former with motivating him to get sober.
'If my daughter wasn't born, I don't know if I would've made the change necessary. It's – she saved my life, honestly,' he said on Access Live. 'And when she gets older, she'll know that. I'll tell her that. But yeah, I was really lucky in that sense, you know?"
Chet has also said that Tom and Rita "love being grandparents" to his little one. "It's awesome seeing them being grandparents as well, because I was really close with my grandparents and now my daughter gets to have the same experience," he shared.
Chet added that his parents offer to babysit Michaiah "all the time" too.
Sharing the screen with his dad
Chet has appeared on-screen with Tom. Following a 2011 cameo in Larry Crowne, the 34-year-old played a larger role in the war drama, Greyhound (2020). He is yet to act alongside his mother, Rita, who is known and loved for her roles in Sleepless in Seattle (1993) and It's Complicated (2009).
Whether they're acting in the same project or simply celebrating one another's successes, Tom, Rita and Chet have all walked the red carpet together as a family, supporting one another at premieres or even star-studded award shows.