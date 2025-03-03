Skip to main contentSkip to footer
The Running Point star Chet Hanks is the son of Hollywood royalty
Close of Chet Hanks at the Running Point premiere© Getty

The actor and musician stars as Travis Bugg

2 minutes ago
Chet Hanks is the son of Hollywood royalty. A standout star in Netflix's Running Point, the actor has inherited his love of performing from his famous parents – Academy Award winner Tom Hanks and his singer-songwriter wife, Rita Wilson. Here, we explore their close bond and family life…

WATCH: Running Point – trailer
Samantha Bryant, Colin Hanks, Rita Wilson, Tom Hanks, Elizabeth Ann Hanks, Chet Hanks, and Truman Theodore Hanks attend the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 05, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California.© Getty Images

A complicated childhood in the spotlight

As the son of one of the world's most popular actors, Chet is well-accustomed to the world of celebrity. Speaking candidly about the ups and downs of fame, Chet called it a "double-edged sword" while addressing fans in a YouTube video. 

"I'm very blessed. I got to do a lot of cool [expletive] that a lot of people don't get the opportunity to do. I got to travel the world, stay in nice hotels, fly in private planes," he began. Noting that he "wouldn't change [his] situation for anything", Chet added that fame can be "very destructive" and "complicated". 

"On top of fame already being toxic, I wasn't even famous, I was just the son of somebody famous, so I hadn't even done anything to deserve any sort of recognition," he continued. Chet, who remains close to both of his parents, admitted that while his dad was "beloved", people would make false assumptions about him, which "created a lot of contempt for me."

Chet Hanks with his mom, Rita Wilson© Instagram

Feeling grateful for his parents

Chet, 34, has spoken openly about his sobriety journey after struggling with substance abuse and addiction. Following his decision to enter rehab, the actor and rapper has been sober for the past three years and has publicly thanked Tom and Rita.

"They couldn't be more supportive," he told ET Online. "Every step of the way… They've always been there for me and I'm really lucky."

Chet Hanks, Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, and Truman Hanks attend the World Premiere of Apple TV+'s "Masters of the Air" at Regency Village Theatre on January 10, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. © Getty Images

Life as grandparents

Tom and Rita are proud grandparents to Chet's daughter, Michaiah, who was born in April 2016. The Running Point star shares Michaiah with his ex-girlfriend, Tiffany Miles, and has credited the former with motivating him to get sober. 

'If my daughter wasn't born, I don't know if I would've made the change necessary. It's – she saved my life, honestly,' he said on Access Live. 'And when she gets older, she'll know that. I'll tell her that. But yeah, I was really lucky in that sense, you know?"

Chet has also said that Tom and Rita "love being grandparents" to his little one. "It's awesome seeing them being grandparents as well, because I was really close with my grandparents and now my daughter gets to have the same experience," he shared. 

Chet added that his parents offer to babysit Michaiah "all the time" too. 

Chet and Tom Hanks posed for a photo© Instagram

Sharing the screen with his dad

Chet has appeared on-screen with Tom. Following a 2011 cameo in Larry Crowne, the 34-year-old played a larger role in the war drama, Greyhound (2020). He is yet to act alongside his mother, Rita, who is known and loved for her roles in Sleepless in Seattle (1993) and It's Complicated (2009). 

Whether they're acting in the same project or simply celebrating one another's successes, Tom, Rita and Chet have all walked the red carpet together as a family, supporting one another at premieres or even star-studded award shows. 

