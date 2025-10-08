LeAnn Rimes reveals battle with secret health issues

LeAnn Rimes opened up about 'hiding' her health struggles and the emotional and mental toll that secrecy took on her. In an interview with Us Weekly, the 43-year-old shared that she suffers from psoriasis and perimenopause. "For so long, it did feel like I was hiding so much of myself," she admitted. "It did allow for the insecurity of thoughts I've had in the past about 'I'm not pretty, I'm not good enough.' I did learn how to love myself through all of my different incarnations." LeAnn first openly discussed her struggle with psoriasis back in 2020. She added "it was such a moment of relief" to publicly share her diagnosis "because I had been hiding that for so long".

The singer has found comfort in speaking openly about her health challenges and believes that her honesty can support others. "The same with my mental health and now with perimenopause," she continued. "Every time I talk about it, I set myself – and someone else – free." LeAnn also explained how she believes she has changed for the better throughout the years. "Looking back at all of those different people I was, I know that next year I’ll be different from who I am now. I hope I am," she shared.

© Getty Images The singer opened up about her health battles

She continued: "I’m aware of getting the chance to love all of the aspects of myself. Some of those are harder to love, but I now have the bandwidth and capacity. I can talk to myself in a kinder way." Despite her difficult journey with her health, LeAnn explained that she now feels "great". "My physical health has been something I've focused on the past few years, and preparing my body for the changes it's going through," she said.

© Getty Images LeAnn suffers with perimenopause

LeAnn has experienced perimenopause symptoms since her late 30s and explained that she has faced "grief" due to the condition. "Perimenopause is not just about not making eggs anymore. That's a biological piece of us changing," she shared. "It's such a deepening of the soul and allowing pieces of us that no longer serve us to fall away. It is such a transformational and beautiful part of life if we know what's going on with our bodies." Back in July, the singer admitted that she felt "crazy" for two years due to her perimenopause in an interview with Flow Space. "I was waking up at 3 a.m. all the time, and having really, really heavy anxiety," she shared.