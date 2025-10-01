Elizabeth Hurley reveals the one thing she never indulges in to stay healthy

Known for her dazzling azure blue eyes and supermodel physique the British actress and model Elizabeth Hurley has kept all things to do with her health tip top over the years. Now the former Gossip Girl star has revealed the one thing she avoids to keep herself feeling at her best. According to the mother-of-one, 60, alcohol is strictly off limits. She told the Daily Mail: "'I think probably because of my work with the breast cancer foundation, I've really listened to what they've said about health. Of course, when you're really looking after your health, you tend to look better at the same time.

"They definitely advise us not to carry any excess weight, and to exercise and eat healthily, and they advise against alcohol, so I try to follow those guidelines as much as I can. I don't drink much alcohol at all. I've also found that as I've got older, my body processes it less well than it did when I was younger. I only drink alcohol as an absolute treat now." There's no denying Elizabeth's commitment to her health, and the proof is in the pudding as the actress shared a phenomenal video of herself frolicking in a white bikini whilst on board a boat.

Elizabeth oozed her usual glamour applying sunscreen and wrapping herself up in a colourful towel. "Don't forget the SPF," she wrote in the caption, alongside two pink love hearts. The update went down a treat with friends and fans of the actress who were quick to weigh in. "She literally ages in reverse, like Benjamin Button," one commented. A second added: "It’s incredible that the most beautiful woman in the world is 60 years old." The post also garnered likes from Elizabeth's celebrity friends including Heidi Klum and make-up artist Sandy Linter.

Living her best life

If one thing's for sure, it's that Elizabeth is truly living her best life. Earlier this year she confirmed she is happier than ever in her relationship with new beau Billy Ray Cyrus, with the country star accompanying her to a number of glittering red carpet events. Billy is even teaching his beloved to play guitar. Elizabeth told HELLO!: "I've been in England all summer for the first time ever and have loved every moment. Billy is teaching me to play the guitar; right now I'm appalling, but I'm hoping to improve!".

© Getty Billy Ray Cyrus and Elizabeth Hurley attend the "Orizzonti | Rosso" Exhibition Opening Dinner at Palazzo Barberini

Meanwhile, of his new relationship, including his bond with Elizabeth's son Damian, Billy said: "It’s great that God brought them into my life when he did. It’s just a good thing. It’s been a long time since I’ve been this happy."