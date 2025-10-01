Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Ricky Martin almost bares all in striking nude selfie that breaks the internet
Subscribe
Ricky Martin almost bares all in striking nude selfie that breaks the internet

Ricky Martin almost bares all in striking nude selfie that breaks the internet

Ricky Martin shared a nude selfie that left little to the imagination and almost broke the internet

photo of ricky martin wearing unbuttoned shirt on red carpet© WireImage
Jenni McKnight
Jenni McKnightUS Lifestyle Editor
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Ricky Martin left little to the imagination when he shared a nude selfie that sent social media users into a frenzy. The 53-year-old uploaded the thirst trap to his Instagram Stories on Tuesday, and he looked incredible. Ricky posed in front of a bathroom mirror and teased fans with his physique, cutting off the photo just below his hip bones and letting his chiselled abs take center stage as he gave a soft smile to the camera. The "She Bangs" singer didn't need to caption the photo, as his appearance was enough ammunition for fans to sing his praises. 

"Damn he's still sooo sexy!" one user on X exclaimed. "I've loved him since I was 5! Ricky Martin was a part of my gay awakening." A second said: "He's like the Hispanic Tyson Beckford hot [as expletive] at any age." A third added: "I love it! Zaddy needs a new boytoy!" A fourth said: "He's like JLo for me… annoying and not a fan but damn they look good!"

Ricky takes great care of his body and swears by meditation and ice cubes to keep himself healthy and his skin youthful. In 2021, he shared that "ice is my best friend" as it "stimulates circulation and circulation is oxygen," and that meditation has become a "salvation" that helps keep him grounded. 

"For many years in my life, life was so crazy being on the road and I was so overwhelmed with what was happening in my life. I started traveling on my own, I went to India, I found meditation, I went deep into meditation and it was my salvation," he said, speaking to Vogue magazine.

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: Celebrities who have transformed their bodies

"So now with four kids, I'm not going to India as much as I would like to, so what I do is that I wake up early in the morning, I would say at 5:30, 6:00 before all the babies wake up and I find silence. Silence is what's really keeping me grounded."

photo of ricky martin topless© Instagram
Ricky Martin almost broke the internet with his nude selfie
Ricky Martin attends the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 07, 2025 in Elmont, New York© Getty Images
Ricky takes excellent care of his body

He added: "I found this meditation, it's called Headspace. Guided meditation is doing a lot for me, to be honest. I wish I could be in lotus position for three hours a day, it's not the case, but 15, 20 minutes, half an hour, it really makes a difference."

Ricky Martin attends amfAR Gala Cannes 2022 at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on May 26, 2022 in Cap d'Antibes, France.© Getty Images
Ricky practices yoga

Ricky also maintains a strict vegetarian diet and practices a passive, introspective form of yoga that focuses on breathwork and meditation. "I learned it in India and in a very beautiful moment of my life where I got to spend some time in an ashram, and they taught me this, and it's been incredibly important for me," he explained on Doctor Oz last year.

Ricky Martin arrives at the World Premiere Of Apple TV+'s "Palm Royale" at Samuel Goldwyn Theater on March 14, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California.© Getty Images
Ricky is also a fan of meditation

"I was working in an orphanage. I have a foundation, we fight human trafficking, and we were fighting human trafficking in India," he continued. "I wanted to meditate because everything that you read and everything that you hear from [these] young victims that are being forced into prostitution and forced into pornography – trust me, you need to be able to [get] through the day, and they taught me this kind of meditation that has been vital for me. It's very special."

Join HELLO! Daily and get the latest celebrity news, exclusive interviews, and top stories

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics
More Health & Fitness
See more
Read More