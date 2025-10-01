Ricky Martin almost bares all in striking nude selfie that breaks the internet

Ricky Martin left little to the imagination when he shared a nude selfie that sent social media users into a frenzy. The 53-year-old uploaded the thirst trap to his Instagram Stories on Tuesday, and he looked incredible. Ricky posed in front of a bathroom mirror and teased fans with his physique, cutting off the photo just below his hip bones and letting his chiselled abs take center stage as he gave a soft smile to the camera. The "She Bangs" singer didn't need to caption the photo, as his appearance was enough ammunition for fans to sing his praises.

"Damn he's still sooo sexy!" one user on X exclaimed. "I've loved him since I was 5! Ricky Martin was a part of my gay awakening." A second said: "He's like the Hispanic Tyson Beckford hot [as expletive] at any age." A third added: "I love it! Zaddy needs a new boytoy!" A fourth said: "He's like JLo for me… annoying and not a fan but damn they look good!"

Ricky takes great care of his body and swears by meditation and ice cubes to keep himself healthy and his skin youthful. In 2021, he shared that "ice is my best friend" as it "stimulates circulation and circulation is oxygen," and that meditation has become a "salvation" that helps keep him grounded.

"For many years in my life, life was so crazy being on the road and I was so overwhelmed with what was happening in my life. I started traveling on my own, I went to India, I found meditation, I went deep into meditation and it was my salvation," he said, speaking to Vogue magazine.

"So now with four kids, I'm not going to India as much as I would like to, so what I do is that I wake up early in the morning, I would say at 5:30, 6:00 before all the babies wake up and I find silence. Silence is what's really keeping me grounded."

He added: "I found this meditation, it's called Headspace. Guided meditation is doing a lot for me, to be honest. I wish I could be in lotus position for three hours a day, it's not the case, but 15, 20 minutes, half an hour, it really makes a difference."

Ricky also maintains a strict vegetarian diet and practices a passive, introspective form of yoga that focuses on breathwork and meditation. "I learned it in India and in a very beautiful moment of my life where I got to spend some time in an ashram, and they taught me this, and it's been incredibly important for me," he explained on Doctor Oz last year.

"I was working in an orphanage. I have a foundation, we fight human trafficking, and we were fighting human trafficking in India," he continued. "I wanted to meditate because everything that you read and everything that you hear from [these] young victims that are being forced into prostitution and forced into pornography – trust me, you need to be able to [get] through the day, and they taught me this kind of meditation that has been vital for me. It's very special."