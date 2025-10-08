All about YouTuber Markiplier: from longtime partner Amy Nelson he just married to his net worth

Mark Edward Fischbach, better known as Markiplier, is officially a married man. The beloved YouTuber and actor, known for his "Let's Play" videos of indie horror video games, has confirmed his nuptials to longtime girlfriend Amy Nelson, ten years after they first started dating. Though the newlyweds have been a couple for a decade now, they have largely kept their relationship out of the public eye, including their engagement.

Mark appears to have only confirmed their plans to wed until after their wedding, a couple weeks after they did so, in fact, when he took to Instagram — where he has over 12 million followers — on Tuesday, October 7 and shared photos of the two enjoying their cake.

Mark wore an all white suit paired with an accent red bow tie, while Amy donned a vintage-looking billowing, pleated tulle dress with lace accents, and the photos see them enjoying a single-tiered white cake adorned with an assortment of berries. "10 years and counting. Going to go for the world record or die trying," he wrote in his caption, revealing their wedding date as September 20. The post amassed over two million likes as of this writing.

Amy also shared stunning photos of the nuptials, including ones that highlighted the rest of her romantic wedding dress and its long sleeves, train and bow details, as well as her elaborate bouquet of falling wild leaves adorned with small white flowers. "The whole point is never clearer than when I'm with you," she endearingly wrote in her own caption.

Fans were then quick to take to both comments sections under the posts and rave over the surprise news and photos, with one writing: "BEEN HERE SINCE 2014 AND NOW I’M SEEING YOU GET MARRIED?? HOLY HELL CONGRATS!!" as others followed suit with: "I don't think I could smile any bigger! You two are the best! Congratulations again!!" and: "If anyone can beat the world record it's you guys," as well as: "Oh Amy, you make for such a beautiful bride. I'm truly grateful you both shared such a momentous occasion with all of us. I wish you all the years of happiness and joy as you both have given countless amounts of to your fans."

Another also suggested: "I KNEW IT!!! I SAW THE RING ON THE PODCAST TIME AND TIME AGAIN!!!" Though Amy and Mark never addressed their engagement, many fans remarked on having noticed a ring on some of her photos and appearances on her now-husband's YouTube channel.

Per video game news site Dexerto, Amy and Mark started dating in 2015, and first went public with their relationship in June 2016 when they posed for a photo together at VidCon that year. It was in February of this year that fans first noticed Amy with a ring on her left hand.

Mark is originally from Honolulu, Hawai'i, and launched his YouTube, where he has over 37 million followers. Though there is little to no concrete, public evidence to substantiate an accurate net worth for many celebrities, some outlets report Mark's net worth to be approximately $45 million. Amy is originally from Cincinnati, Ohio, and works as a graphic designer and animator. The pair is based in Los Angeles.