Michael Douglas' ex-wife of 22 years remarries – to Princess Diana's stepbrother

Michael Douglas, who has been married to Welsh actress Catherine Zeta-Jones since 2000, was previously married to film producer Diandra Douglas, before she filed for divorce in 1995. Now, 30 years later, the 69-year-old has found love once more. According to a report in Daily Mail, Diandra exchanged vows abroad last week with an unexpected member of the British peerage, who has links to the royal family through the late Lady Diana Spencer. Scroll down to find out more about the private wedding…

William Legge, the Earl of Dartmouth, reportedly wedded the ex-wife of the Fatal Attraction star in Gibraltar last week in a small and private ceremony at the registry office, according to the publication. The marriage also means that the film producer will take the title of Countess of Dartmouth.

© PA Images via Getty Images William Legge, Earl of Dartmouth has remarried aged 76

Through his mother, Raine Spencer, who married Princess Diana's father, John, 8th Earl Spencer, William was stepbrother to the late Princess of Wales. The earl, who was formerly a member of the European Parliament with UKIP, had previously been married to Fiona Campbell, a Melbourne-born former model, and also has one son, from another relationship with a television producer, Claire Kavanagh.

© Patrick McMullan via Getty Image Diandra Douglas, née Luker, was married to the Wall Street star for 22 years

Both Diandra and William, according to Daily Mail, have strong connections to Gibraltar, with the Earl having represented it while he was in the European Parliament, and Diandra initially keeping part of her Spanish home in Majorca after her divorce from the Wall Street actor.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones' love story

Diandra and Michael Douglas' divorce

After 22 years of marriage, Diandra and Michael Douglas made Hollywood history with one of the largest divorce settlements. The pair met when Diandra was a 19-year-old student at Georgetown's Edmund A. Walsh School of Foreign Service, and Michael, 32 at the time, proposed to her after two weeks of dating.

© Getty Diandra reportedly received over $45 million in the divorce settlement

Six weeks later, the pair had already tied the knot and kicked off their new life together in Los Angeles. Just one year into their marriage, on 13 December 1978, their son, Cameron Douglas, was born.

In 1995, Diandra filed for divorce and, after a lengthy series of proceedings, reportedly received a divorce settlement of over $45 million, the couple's estate in Santa Barbara, California, and a part of their Majorca home, which Michael later bought out.