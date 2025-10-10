'80s heartthrob Jason Patric, 59, looks worlds away from The Lost Boys in unrecognizable new photos

Jason Patric secured his status as a Hollywood heartthrob playing reluctant vampire, Michael Emerson, in the 1987 movie, The Lost Boys. But he's come a long way from the cult, horror-comedy and while he's continued to have success in the entertainment industry, his family has been his focus in recent years — most notably his teen son, Gus.

The father-son bond was clear in new photos of Jason — who is raising the 15-year-old as a single dad — enjoying a day out together in LA. Fans would be forgiven for not recognizing Jason, as he hid behind glasses and a grey, scruffy beard. The curly head of hair he rocked in the 80s has been replaced by a much shorter hair-do, and there wasn't a hint of 80s stone-washed denim in sight.

© Tammie Arroyo / AFF-USA.com / MEGA Jason Patric had some leading roles

The pair visited church after enjoying an early morning swim and workout. Jason and Gus appear to have a strong bond after the actor won full custody of him when he was four years old. Jason was famously caught up in a nasty IVF custody battle with his ex-girlfriend, Danielle Schrieber.

© GPRESS/MEGA Jason looked very different with a grey beard as he walked through LA

© GPRESS/MEGA Jason Patric attended church with his son

They conceived Gus via in vitro fertilization but when they split, they disagreed over Jason's role in his son's life as the law defined him as a sperm donor. He endured a lengthy two-year battle to become his legal guardian.

Jason — who is also known for his roles in the movies, Sleepers, Speed 2 and many more — comes from a family of Hollywood stars. His late dad, Jason Miller, was a playwright and actor who won a Pulitzer Prize and Tony-winning play called, That Championship Season.

Jason's mom is the Tony-nominated actress, Linda Miller. His brother, Joshua Miller, is also a screenwriter and actor, and his grandfather is The Honeymooner's star, Jackie Gleason.

© Getty Images Jason in 1985

© Variety via Getty Images He's continued to work in Hollywood

Jason changed his last name to make it in Hollywood of his own merit. "I want to make my ascent or demise as pure as possible," he told Rolling Stone in 1990.

Jason was caught up in a love triangle with Julia Roberts and his The Lost Boys co-star, Kiefer Sutherland, and fell out with his co-star. Julia flew to Ireland with Jason on the day she was meant to be marrying Kiefer.

© Getty Images Jason and Julia were together till 1992

© Getty Images Kiefer and Jason reignited their friendship in 2010 and have remained close since

While they fell out over the situation, they reconciled years later and reignited their friendship. "I've said before that [Julia and Kiefer] have both been subsequently married since a couple times and I think they're both very happy in their lives," he said. "What lasted after all that is me and Kiefer as 35-year buddies."