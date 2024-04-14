Gwen Stefani, 54, looks ageless in punky tartan bralet for emotional reunion with No Doubt

American rock band No Doubt brought ska fans to their knees as they ended their nine-year hiatus on the main stage of Coachella on Saturday night, fronted by punky pop icon Gwen Stefani, 54.

The Californian rock-ska band threw it back to the 90s and 00s as they revived their greatest hits on one of the world's most established stages, bringing back 'Just A Girl,' and 'Don't Speak' to a 100,000-strong crowd in the Colorado desert.

Gwen took a leaf out of her noughties style book as she took to the stage in a punky tartan ensemble, rocking a deconstructed trouser suit embellished with buckles and belts.

© Getty Gwen Stefani and No Doubt shared an on-stage reunion

The Orange County native donned a tartan bralet and black fishnets beneath her custom outfit, wearing her platinum blonde hair in a faux 'hawk hairstyle and adding her signature berry-red lip to complete the look.

The Voice US star kept the crowd enchanted when she slipped out of her plaid pantsuit and into a glittering co-ord. Gwen changed up her look from punk girl to pop princess as she dazzled in a glittering bralet and matching micro shorts.

Olivia Rodrigo even tore herself away from her ongoing Guts world tour to join No Doubt for a spirited rendition of their 2000 ska-pop smash, 'Bathwater,' off their album Return of Saturn.

© Getty Gwen Stefani of No Doubt and Olivia Rodrigo perform at the Coachella Stage during the 2024 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival

The revival of No Doubt also saw the first on-stage reunion of Gwen and her ex-boyfriend Tony Kanal in nearly a decade, after their high-profile split in 1994 became the inspiration behind many of their most major hits.

WATCH: Gwen Stefani takes shots with her No Doubt bandmates at Coachella

Gwen began dating her bandmate Tony in the late 1980s and they continued their romantic relationship for several years. Despite ending their relationship, the pair continued collaborating creatively and remained friends for the sake of the band.

© Instagram Gwen shared a pre-show selfie with her ex-boyfriend and No Doubt bandmate, Tony Kanal

However, it wasn't easy as Tony later explained: "We were on tour for the Tragic Kingdom for 28 months. We were going through a breakup, and in every interview, we were talking about it, so we were opening this wound on an hourly basis. It was so brutal, but I don’t know how we made it through."

Gwen found love again after Tony with her ex-husband Gavin Rossdale, and went on to have three children with the rocker during a 12-year marriage; Kingston, 17, Zuma, 15, and Apollo, 10.

When their relationship ended in divorce in 2015, the 'Hollaback Girl' hitmaker soon fell for country musician Blake Shelton, marrying her The Voice co-star in 2021.