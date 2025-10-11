Demi Moore and Bruce Willis' daughter reveals 'self hate' that made her want to 'end it all'

Demi Moore and Bruce Willis' daughter Tallulah has opened up about her journey toward self-acceptance after enduring years of bullying about her appearance. The 31-year-old revealed that she has learned to embrace her distinctive chin – a striking feature she inherited from her father. In an Instagram post, Tallulah addressed critics who shamed her for inheriting what she called a "joyful, expressive feature" from her father. Demi’s daughter shared a carousel of images featuring herself alongside throwback photos of her father, highlighting their strong resemblance. In the caption, she penned: "!! My Lordy! if I am NOT this man’s child."

She continued: "Wow this is making me so full and emotional this early Wednesday morning. The face, the smile, dare I say it the chin (hey @perez remember when you bullied a 13 year old for money?) that made me want to end it all, is now the most precious gift I could be bestowed with. I used to not be able to say the word chin out loud. It was my dirty sinful malady, center stage for all the world to see. At least that’s what you guys said, over and over and over and over. What a cursed child I was for inheriting this joyful, expressive feature, alive with emotion! I’m angry at the adults they planted the seeds of self hate, and I’m proud of myself for the work I’ve to rip that hate out from the roots! love u all. stay the course."

© Getty Tallulah with her parents and sisters in 2018

Later that day, the actress took to Instagram again – this time to call out a publication for what she described as an "insane headline". The headline read: "Why Tallulah Willis is feeling 'so full and emotional' over having dad Bruce Willis' chin." Alongside a screenshot of the article, Tallulah penned: "Wait this is actually an insane headline. WHAT. Sort of laughing but also like very alarmed at the mis perceiving ! how is this the take away? this is a reason it’s challenging to engage publicly, being brave and standing up means that you invite so many different interpretations. Gonna *try* pause on internet for the rest of the day. Stay the course love u all."

Demi Moore and her daughters

Tallulah, who has been vocal about raising mental health awareness, took to social media once again on Friday to share a heartfelt message with her followers. "Mental heath can be beautiful and Bodies can learn to feel beautiful. Frozen solid minds can become flexible once again. My@community I see u today and everyday make room for the joy that already surrounds you in your daily life. Stay the course. World mental health day," she wrote in the caption alongside a selfie of her taken from bed.