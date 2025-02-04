Demi Moore, 62, uses this anti-ageing serum every single day - perhaps that's why she's ageing backwards?

Demi Moore is officially ageing backwards. After a discussion on this very subject with my HELLO! work colleage we all rushed to look at pictures of the 62-year-old and yes, I can confirm that she is looking utterly incredible. Like, seriously stop and stare incredible. And with the Oscar's buzz flitting around the actress for her turn in the Sci-Fi movie Substance, I had to investigate.

It has to be said that Demi has, by all accounts, always been a beauty but it's her recent outings that have had us all wondering what her secret is. Just take a look at her at The Golden Globes in January, with makeup by makeup artist Rokael Lizama - glowing! Celebrating her Best Actress win, Demi looked radiant and after some digging, I found the serum she uses on the daily.

According to Harpers Bazaar, Demi uses the Niod Copper Amino Isolate Serum, $62 / £46 to enhance her glow, reduce visible lines and wrinkles and help to make the skin look smoother. She's said to apply it every morning and night, claiming it makes her face "feel uplifted".

© Instagram Demi Moore looks sensational

Demi is said to sometimes use a rose quartz sculpting tool post-serum, to activate the blood flow in her face and make her skin look even more lifted.

I love that Demi is believed to have a "less is more" approach to skincare, using a few key products rather than a beauty bag full of lotions and potions.

Demi's go-to serum is water-based, and has key ingredients including Tripeptide-29, Tripeptide-1 Copper Acetate and Tripeptide-1 Acetate. These work together to firm the skin and help it self-repair while improving elasticity, restores skin texture and helps to repair visible signs of ageing.

Niod Copper Amino Isolate Serum 3 £46 at Niod

It's brown in colour, and because it's water-based, it's super lightweight and absorbs into the skin extremely quickly. Ideal for all skin types, even the most sensitive, it can be used in the morning and evening as the first step of your skincare routine after cleansing.

It'll come as no surprise to my avid readers that I've tried this serum (is there any I haven't?) and actually bought this one of my own accord. I used to layer it under the SkinCeuticals Daily Moisture for daytime, and found it definitely gave a glow to the skin. It helped to smooth lines and improve texture but one thing I found that it didn't help with was any redness, which is why I stopped using it.

One area it did really improve was my '11' frown lines, which is worth its weight in gold if you ask me!

© C Flanigan/imageSPACE/Shutterstock Pilaf goes everywhere with Demi Moore

What are verified shoppers saying about Niod Copper Amino Isolate Serum?

Like me, many shoppers love this serum - one even called it a "powerhouse".

"It absorbs quickly and layers perfectly under my other skincare. This serum is lightweight, non-sticky, and leaves my skin feeling smooth and balanced. If you’re looking for a powerhouse serum with anti-aging and skin repairing benefits, this is it!"

After using it, another commented: "I stare in amazement at how it makes the wrinkles just POOF, go away." Others commented on how some "clear and smooth" their skin looked after using it, and others even found it helped to clear acne.

On the negative side, it wasn't the product itself people had a problem with but the bottle. Some found theirs had leaked in transit, and that they received underfilled bottles. The brand always replies to these comments though, and appears to go above and beyond to rectify any issues which we love to see.