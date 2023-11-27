Tyra Banks, 49, reveals the surprising secret behind her ageless beauty

Tyra Banks is turning 50 on December 4, and she's revealed her effortless secret to maintaining a youthful appearance: embracing natural weight gain.

Speaking candidly to DailyMail.com at the Como 1907 charity gala in Italy, Tyra shared how having "extra weight" has kept her face looking "nice and juicy naturally," negating the need for Botox or other cosmetic procedures.

"I do think one secret is extra weight, because I’ve not been too skinny," Tyra explained, emphasizing her acceptance and embrace of the natural changes that come with aging.

The supermodel and business mogul admitted that during the Covid pandemic, she put on "a ton" of weight but expressed no hurry to shed it. "Los Angeles had a bunch of these things where you could drive around and have those experiences in your car," she recalled, referring to pandemic-related lifestyle changes.

Tyra, who has been vocal about steering clear of fillers or injectables, isn't entirely against cosmetic alterations, having undergone a nose job early in her career. "The only thing I did was my nose, and that was many years ago," she said. "I’m not anti [injections] – maybe one day I will, but I haven’t done it yet."

Her journey from a Nineties supermodel to embracing a fuller figure has been public and celebrated. Tyra's perspective on aging is refreshing and empowering, especially in an industry often criticized for unrealistic beauty standards.

She credits celebrities like Halle Berry, Jennifer Aniston, and Jennifer Lopez for redefining what 50 looks like. "When I was younger, 50 was old, right? Now I look at these women, and I'm like, 'What the hell is 50?'" she expressed.

Age, for Tyra, brings wisdom and a sense of freedom. As she approaches her 50th birthday, she feels more liberated and grounded in her life experiences.

Her partner, business magnate Louis Bélanger-Martin, appreciates her natural beauty, including her gray hair. "My man loves my gray hair," she shared, highlighting that getting older is a 'privilege.'

Tyra's birthday plans remain a mystery, as she's not a fan of big parties. "I’m not a party girl," she said. "I don't mind being the center of attention if I'm on a stage or on television, but in my personal life, then no." Nevertheless, her boyfriend hinted at some surprises in store for her special day.

Throughout her illustrious career, Tyra has broken barriers and set records. She was the first Black woman to grace the cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit magazine and, at 45, became the oldest woman to feature on the cover in 2019, a record later claimed by Martha Stewart at 81.

Recently, Tyra stepped down as the host of "Dancing With The Stars" to focus on her entrepreneurial ventures, including launching her ice cream brand.

