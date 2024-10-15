Tyra Banks' tall son is a mini-me model in the making – rare photos

Tyra Banks is an icon of the modelling industry.

Not only was she considered one of the elite supermodels at the height of her career along with the likes of Heidi Klum and Adriana Lima, but she was also the face of the beloved TV show America's Next Top Model as the boss of finding the next runway legend who would make it "to the top".

Away from her 30-plus-year career, however, she's also a proud mom.

The actress and talk show host is a mother-of-one to her son, York, whom she shares with her ex-partner, Erik Asla.

Tyra prefers to keep her family life away from the spotlight and rarely shows photos of her eight-year-old on social media. But from what we have seen, it seems little York is a total mini-me of his famous mom and could even be a model in the making.

Who is Tyra Banks' son?

In 2016, Tyra and her then-boyfriend Erik Asla, a renowned Norwegian photographer, welcomed their son York Banks Asla via surrogate.

York was born in January, and, at the time, they released a statement sharing their wonderful news with the world: "The best present we worked and prayed so hard for is finally here. He's got my fingers and big eyes and his daddy Erik's mouth and chin.

"As we thank the angel of a woman who carried our miracle baby boy for us, we pray for everyone who struggles to reach this joyous milestone. York Banks Asla, welcome to the world."

Tyra has been open about her fertility struggles in the past which meant they eventually used surrogacy as their route to parenthood. "The journey to now has not been an easy process, as I've shared before," she told PEOPLE. "But there was a beautiful bright light at the end of the tunnel for me and his father, Erik."

The former Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star added to the publication: "I think about all the people who struggle with fertility or carrying a child and continue to pray for them every day.

My hopes and dreams are filled with well wishes that they get to feel what my little treasure, York Banks Asla, feels like in my arms."

The pair split in 2017 though the reasons why are not known. Tyra's last reported boyfriend is Louis Bélanger-Martin, a Canadian businessman she was first linked to in 2018.

Ultra-rare photos of Tyra Banks' mini-me model son

1/ 4 © John Photography/Shutterstock Model in the making? Although York certainly has been blessed with the genetics to be a model, it seems Tyra is less keen for her son to follow in her footsteps. Speaking during the season 13 premiere of America's Got Talent, Tyra said previously: "I wouldn't love for him to model, but I wouldn't tell him, 'Don't do it,' because then he'd do it more. "I'm going to support what he wants and just hope it's not modeling! But if it is, I'll be telling him how to smize."

2/ 4 © Instagram/Tyra Banks Just like mom This photo was shared on social media but Tyra was careful not to show little York's face. Tyra's son has clearly taken after his parents as he looks so tall! In 2020, while competing on Dancing With The Stars, Tyra opened up about juggling mom life with her career. She told PEOPLE Magazine: "Coming home to him makes it all worth it. If it's late, I'll get into bed and cuddle with him."

3/ 4 © Instagram/TyraBanks Mother-son time This adorable photo was shared by Tyra back in 2021 showing them spending some quality time at the aquarium. The mom-of-one wrote on Instagram at the time: "One thing in the future I am looking forward to is adventures with my son. My lil' guy loves the aquarium. "To my parents out there, what's your favorite activity that you can't wait to get back to doing with your little ones?!"

4/ 4 © Instagram/@erikasla Father-son time Erik shared this photo to his Instagram of York climbing the frames at the play park. Although Erik and Tyra called things off in October 2017, the split was reportedly amicable and the pair continue to co-parent their son.



