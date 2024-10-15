Tyra Banks' tall son is a mini-me model in the making – rare photos

Tyra Banks is an icon of the modelling industry.
Not only was she considered one of the elite supermodels at the height of her career along with the likes of Heidi Klum and Adriana Lima, but she was also the face of the beloved TV show America's Next Top Model as the boss of finding the next runway legend who would make it "to the top".
Away from her 30-plus-year career, however, she's also a proud mom.
The actress and talk show host is a mother-of-one to her son, York, whom she shares with her ex-partner, Erik Asla.
Tyra prefers to keep her family life away from the spotlight and rarely shows photos of her eight-year-old on social media. But from what we have seen, it seems little York is a total mini-me of his famous mom and could even be a model in the making.
Who is Tyra Banks' son?
In 2016, Tyra and her then-boyfriend Erik Asla, a renowned Norwegian photographer, welcomed their son York Banks Asla via surrogate.
York was born in January, and, at the time, they released a statement sharing their wonderful news with the world: "The best present we worked and prayed so hard for is finally here. He's got my fingers and big eyes and his daddy Erik's mouth and chin.
"As we thank the angel of a woman who carried our miracle baby boy for us, we pray for everyone who struggles to reach this joyous milestone. York Banks Asla, welcome to the world."
Tyra has been open about her fertility struggles in the past which meant they eventually used surrogacy as their route to parenthood. "The journey to now has not been an easy process, as I've shared before," she told PEOPLE. "But there was a beautiful bright light at the end of the tunnel for me and his father, Erik."
The former Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star added to the publication: "I think about all the people who struggle with fertility or carrying a child and continue to pray for them every day.
My hopes and dreams are filled with well wishes that they get to feel what my little treasure, York Banks Asla, feels like in my arms."
The pair split in 2017 though the reasons why are not known. Tyra's last reported boyfriend is Louis Bélanger-Martin, a Canadian businessman she was first linked to in 2018.
Ultra-rare photos of Tyra Banks' mini-me model son
